‘AGT’ Drama as Richard Goodall & Others Compete for Place in Final

America’s Got Talent will crown its Season 19 winner next week, but first, the remaining acts returned to the stage on Wednesday night (September 11) in hopes of earning a spot in the upcoming grand finale.

The thrilling two-hour episode, which was pushed back a day due to the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate, saw performances from all 12 semi-finalists, including singing middle school janitor Richard Goodall, dance group Brent Street, dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, and drone specialists Sky Elements.

Four acts didn’t need to perform, as they had already earned their spot in the final by receiving the judge’s Golden Buzzers. Those acts are the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Spanish aerialist duo Sebastián and Sonia, Japanese dance group Airfootworks, and singer Dee Dee Simon.

With only six more spots available for the final, the 12 remaining acts took to the stage to give the performance of a lifetime.

First up was 10-year-old singer Pranysqa Mishra, who wowed the judges with a unique performance of Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes.” Howie Mandel told the young singer she had “the voice of an angel,” adding she has “such power, such poise.”

Next to the stage was aerial act Kelsey Jane, who performed another jaw-dropping routine set to Sara Bareilles’ “Gravity.” Heidi Klum told the Texan dentist that there was “so much poetry and grace in your movement” and that the performance “took my breath away.”

The third act of the evening was Canadian singer Alex Sampson, who performed his original song “Wallflower.” Mandel gave Sampson a standing ovation and predicted he will “go all the way” in winning the competition.

Fourth to the stage was magician Young-Min, who performed a visual magic act with sand and lights. Unfortunately, the judges felt it wasn’t as strong as his previous performances, with Simon Cowell going as far as to say, “It wasn’t very good.”

Next up was musical trio Ashes & Arrows, who performed their original song “Hold On.” Heidi Klum said it was their best performance of the season, while Mandel and Cowell called them the best act of the night.

The sixth act to perform was Roni Sagi & Rhythm, who used a dance bar as part of their latest 80s-themed routine. Sofia Vergara called the duo “so perfect,” while Cowell gave them a standing ovation.

Seventh to the stage was teenage singer Reid Wilson, who gave a brave performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Cowell praised the young singer for not playing it safe with his song choice.

Australian dance troupe Brent Street was up next for an incredible routine using large blocks. Cowell apologized to the group for not giving them enough credit earlier in the season, calling the performance “unbelievable” and “stunning.”

The ninth act to the stage was fan favorite Richard Goodall, who gave what Klum called an “epic performance” of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.” Cowell said the song choice was unexpected, but it “doesn’t matter because people love you.”

Up next was comedian Learnmore Jonas, with Mandel praising him for making sure his set comes across as natural. Vergara also noted that Jonas keeps “getting better and better.”

The penultimate act of the evening was Sky Elements, who used their drones to tell a heartfelt story of the daughter one of the members lost a few years ago. Mandel called it “absolutely beautiful,” while Cowell was so emotional he struggled to speak.

Finally, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly closed the night out with another stunning performance. Klum told Kardinaly she “gets more amazing every time we see you,” while Cowell predicted she will have a “life-changing year.”

The results of the semi-finals will be revealed tonight, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC.