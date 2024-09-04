‘AGT’: Pranysqa Mishra Wows Judges With Miley Cyrus Song (VIDEO)

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent kicked off its fourth and final week of quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 3, with 11 more acts taking to the stage to perform in hopes of earning the viewers’ votes.

The acts competing on Tuesday’s episode included 10-year-old singer Pranysqa Mishra, dance group Brent Street, comedian Erica Rhodes, balancing duo Illya & Anastasia Strakhov, comedic magician Jonathan Burns, singer/guitarist Oscar Stembridge, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, musician Stephanie Rainey, and comedy act Tonikaku.

Acrobatic duo Sebastián and Sonia were among the 11 acts; however, due to Sonia’s injury, Sebastián was given the chance to perform solo. His performance impressed the judges, with Simon Cowell hitting his Golden Buzzer and sending the duo through to the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Mishra wowed audiences with a stunning performance of Miley Cyrus’ hit “Wrecking Ball.” After previously earning Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer in the audition stages, Mishra returned to the stage with poise and grace well beyond her years and received high praise from the judges.

“You didn’t have a drummer or bass to hide behind. It was just you and the piano,” Klum said. “You did it so amazingly. Congratulations.”

Cowell agreed, telling Mishra, “You sounded amazing, seriously. Your potential is really exciting.”

“You’re 10 years old, but you have the talent of someone who’s been performing for decades,” Howie Mandel added. “You could win this whole thing.”

Sofia Vergara, who called the performance “breathtaking,” said, “You deserve for everybody to vote tonight for you.”

Another favorite of the evening was the dance group Brent Street, who performed a highly energetic and entertaining routine set to Billie Eilish’s “you should see me in a crown.”

Mandel, who gave the group his Golden Buzzer in the auditions, was blown away by the performance. “You guys are one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen in my whole life,” he said. “The way you were able to shadow each other… the way you used the props, the way you used the tables, the way you used the floor, you’re choreography, everything.”

“It was so amazing, I love the choreography. It was so different,” added Klum. “You really think outside of the box… we went ‘wow’ over and over again.”

“You guys are definitely not a regular dance group,” Vergara stated. “That was spectacular. I love the whole thing, the outfits, the music. You guys are so many but so in sync. Good job.”

Despite Mandel encouraging Cowell to hit his Golden Buzzer for Brent Street, the former American Idol judge said he wouldn’t do that.

“The second half [of the performance] was amazing,” Cowell said. “But the first half, I don’t know, it felt too artsy, a little bit slow. Having that said, you are very smart, very creative, this is exactly what we’re looking for with a dance act, something different.”

The results show will air on Wednesday, September 4, 8 p.m. ET/PT, where four more acts will cement their spots in the semi-finals.

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 Live Shows, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Results Shows, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC