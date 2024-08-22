‘America’s Got Talent’ Drama: Who’s in Semifinals & Who’s Going Home

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Another ten acts suffered through the nail-biting tension on Wednesday night’s (August 21) America’s Got Talent as they awaited the results of the viewers’ votes to see if they’d advanced to the semi-finals.

The one act that could take it easy was dance group Airfootworks, who received Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer on Tuesday (August 20), automatically sending them to the final.

That left ten other acts at the mercy of the fan vote, including 20-year-old Canadian singer Alex Sampson, who impressed at the auditions with his original song “Pretty Baby.” He wowed audiences again on Tuesday’s live show with another original song, “If You Were My Girl.”

In addition to Sampson, the other acts hoping to earn a spot in the semi-finals were Ashlee Montague, Bboy Samuka, Biko’s Manna, Brooke Bailey, Legión, NiNi, Schumacher, Sky Elements, and Young-Min.

Thankfully for Sampson, he received enough votes to advance to the semi-finals alongside South Korean magician Young-Min and Texas-based drone group Sky Elements.

Folk metal musician NiNi was the first elimination of the evening, followed by Japanese variety act Schumacher. Los Angeles-based singer Brooke Bailey was next eliminated, followed by South African band Biko’s Manna.

Argentinian malambo group Legíon was the next to be eliminated, leaving a Top 5 of Sampson, Young-Min, Sky Elements, extreme ballet dancer Ashlee Montague, and dancer BBoy Samuka.

The tension mounted as host Terry Crews gathered the five remaining acts on the stage. He first revealed that Sampson had advanced to the semi-finals, followed by Young-Min and Sky Elements. They join southern rockers Ashes & Arrows, dog duo Roni Sagi & Rhythm, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and singing janitor Richard Goodall, who advanced last week.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the results, with many praising Sampson.

“What a performance! this one definitely surpassed the first one,I’m obsessed, you are a star Alex!!” wrote one viewer.

“I’m so incredibly proud of you Alex!!! You deserve it!!! I can’t wait to continue to watch the rest of your journey!!! I had a feeling you would make it through!!,” added another.

“Well deserved there @AlexSampson on #AGT! Wonder what your next original song is!” said another.

Another wrote, “Alex Sampson making us proud Canadians I love his ’50s and ’60s vibe and I’m pretty sure that’s the anthem tattooed on his chest.”

Next Tuesday, August 27, 11 more acts will perform in the hopes of moving onto the next stage of the competition.

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 Live Shows, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Results Shows, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC