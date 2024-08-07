‘General Hospital’ Actress Emme Rylan Breaks Silence on Lulu Recasting

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

As previously reported by TV Insider, General Hospital recently put out a casting notice that sounds an awful lot like Lulu, the character previously played by Emme Rylan from 2013 to 2020.

After the news broke, Rylan took to her Instagram Stories, where she appeared to confirm the recasting, revealing she was not contacted about reprising the role she played for seven years.

“Yes it is true. GH has decided to recast Lulu,” Rylan captioned her IG Story. “Although I am very disappointed with their choice, I am glad to finally have closure. (And thank goodness GH brought all of you fabulous people into my life! Love you guys!).”

Lulu hasn’t been seen on the soap since 2020 when she was left in a coma following an explosion at the Floating Rib. However, a new casting call suggests the character is about to regain consciousness and return to the action in Port Charles.

The call is for a character named Lauren, who is noted as 34 to 40 years old and a blonde, white woman. Her character is described as beautiful, dynamic, and fiery. She has overcome challenging circumstances and is now stronger and more determined than ever.

Rylan originally took over the role from two-time Daytime Emmy-winner Julie Marie Berman, who portrayed Lulu from 2005 to 2013. Before joining General Hospital, Rylan played Lizzie Spaulding on Guiding Light from 2006 to 2009 and Abby Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2010 to 2013.

“I love you all so much, and I love all your messages,” Rylan told her fans in a follow-up Instagram Story, where she said she’d been distracting herself from the disappointing news by making necklaces with her daughter.

Rylan married her long-term significant other, Don Money, in 2007, and the couple has three children — two sons and a daughter.

The actress who will take over the Lulu role isn’t scheduled to begin taping until mid-September, which means fans aren’t likely to see the new Lulu on-screen until October at the earliest.