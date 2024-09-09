What’s Next (and Who’s Arriving) on ‘General Hospital,’ ‘DAYS,’ ‘Y&R’ & ‘B&B’ This Fall

Stephanie Sloane
The temperatures may be cooling off, but soaps have hot stories planned for autumn. Here’s an exclusive look at what’s coming up on every show, broken down by the highlights.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle, Rebecca Budig, Thorsten Kaye, and Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful

Sonja Flemming/CBS

  • Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) face off after Hope (Annika Noelle) continues making a play for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan). But when Steffy threatens to end the Hope for the Future fashion line, Hope sets her sights on a new man.
  • Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discovers Taylor’s shocking reasons for returning home.
  • Will’s (Crew Morrow) return could lead to a reunion for his parents, Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom).
  • Poppy (Romy Park) is committed to continuing her relationship with Bill. Li makes a grand gesture towards her sister to help Poppy heal from the devastating fallout of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) murderous actions and kidnapping of Steffy.
  • Casting News! Guest star Tom Arnold returns as Captain Deuce Stevens. Musician Jökull Júliusson from the Icelandic band, Kaleo, rocks out at the Brooke’s Bedroom fashion campaign.

Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings

Days of Our Lives

Patrika Darbo for 'Days of Our Lives'

JC Olivera/Getty Images

  • John (Drake Hogestyn) puts the pieces together regarding the accident that caused Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) paralysis. An unexpected treatment for Sarah’s paralysis is on the horizon.
  • Chad (Billy Flynn) finally accepts that Abigail is back and they prepare to get remarried.
  • Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) jealous side comes out when he questions Chanel’s behavior on the set of Body & Soul.
  • Once again, Victor’s (John Aniston) will is contested and a tug-of-war ensues for control of Titan.
  • Tate (Leo Howard) finds himself caught between Sophia (Madelyn Kientz)  and Holly (Ashley Puzemis).
  • Casting News! Nancy Wesley (Patrika Darbo) returns to Salem to introduce someone she thinks is perfect for Body & Soul. Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Rafe’s (Galen Gering) cousin comes to town.

Streaming Weekdays, Peacock

General Hospital

Emma Samms and Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital'

Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Weekdays, ABC, Check Local Listings

The Young and the Restless

'Young and the Restless' - Joshua Morrow and Eric Braeden

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings

