What’s Next (and Who’s Arriving) on ‘General Hospital,’ ‘DAYS,’ ‘Y&R’ & ‘B&B’ This Fall
The temperatures may be cooling off, but soaps have hot stories planned for autumn. Here’s an exclusive look at what’s coming up on every show, broken down by the highlights.
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) face off after Hope (Annika Noelle) continues making a play for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan). But when Steffy threatens to end the Hope for the Future fashion line, Hope sets her sights on a new man.
- Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discovers Taylor’s shocking reasons for returning home.
- Will’s (Crew Morrow) return could lead to a reunion for his parents, Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom).
- Poppy (Romy Park) is committed to continuing her relationship with Bill. Li makes a grand gesture towards her sister to help Poppy heal from the devastating fallout of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) murderous actions and kidnapping of Steffy.
- Casting News! Guest star Tom Arnold returns as Captain Deuce Stevens. Musician Jökull Júliusson from the Icelandic band, Kaleo, rocks out at the Brooke’s Bedroom fashion campaign.
Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings
Days of Our Lives
- John (Drake Hogestyn) puts the pieces together regarding the accident that caused Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) paralysis. An unexpected treatment for Sarah’s paralysis is on the horizon.
- Chad (Billy Flynn) finally accepts that Abigail is back and they prepare to get remarried.
- Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) jealous side comes out when he questions Chanel’s behavior on the set of Body & Soul.
- Once again, Victor’s (John Aniston) will is contested and a tug-of-war ensues for control of Titan.
- Tate (Leo Howard) finds himself caught between Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis).
- Casting News! Nancy Wesley (Patrika Darbo) returns to Salem to introduce someone she thinks is perfect for Body & Soul. Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Rafe’s (Galen Gering) cousin comes to town.
Streaming Weekdays, Peacock
General Hospital
- Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) plan to protect Kristina (Kate Mansi) hits a snag.
- Molly (Kristen Vaganos) takes matters into her own hands to save Alexis.
- Ric (Rick Hearst) finds another reason to stick around Port Charles.
- Tracy (Jane Elliot) works through her complicated feelings about Cody (Josh Kelly) and Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) romance.
- Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) dreams of Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).
- Hoping to clear his mind about Willow, Drew (Cameron Mathison) has a proposition for Nina (Cynthia Watros).
- Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Rocco (Finn Francis Carr) visit Lulu.
- Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) get to know each other.
Weekdays, ABC, Check Local Listings
The Young and the Restless
- Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a deal with Lily (Christel Khalil) to take down Billy (Jason Thompson) once and for all while also dedicating his time to pushing Jack’s (Peter Bergman) buttons as he continues to mentor Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Glissade.
- Cameron (Linden Ashby) remains a dangerous presence in Sharon’s (Sharon Case) life as he encourages her to visit her dark side leading Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to work together to help Sharon.
- Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is presented with an unexpected professional opportunity while also supporting Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) through some challenging times.
- Victoria (Amelia Heinle) rekindles her romance with Cole (J. Eddie Peck).
- Claire (Hayley Erin) sees a new side to Kyle as they take their relationship to the next level.
- Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) seek forgiveness for their night of passion while Billy and Sally (Courtney Hope) find themselves forming an unexpected bond.
- Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) face an unforeseen obstacle as they plan their November wedding.
- Diane (Susan Walters) goes to great lengths to repair her relationship with her son, Kyle.
- Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Nate (Sean Dominic) navigate the waters of their new normal.
Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings
