The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital viewers have recently seen Laura (Daytime Emmy-winner Genie Francis) visiting her comatose daughter, Lulu (last played by Emme Rylan). The character has been off-camera since falling into a coma back in late 2020 after seemingly surviving unscathed when the Floating Rib blew up.

Now, TV Insider hears the show is looking to cast a role who could be Lulu. GH has put out a call for the character of “Lauren,” who is described as 34 to 40 years old and a blonde, white woman. Lauren is described as beautiful, dynamic, and fiery (three characteristics that fit Lulu quite well). The character has overcome challenging circumstances and is now stronger and more determined than ever.

“Challenging circumstances” would explain the long coma Lulu’s been in. And she’ll have to be quite determined to win ex-husband Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) heart from Sam (Kelly Monaco) – if that’s the road GH travels with the character. Lulu and Dante will always be tied together by their son – Rocco (Finn Francis Carr).

Former supercouple Lulu and Dante were already split by the time she got caught up in the explosion. Sadly, Lulu’s new love interest Dustin (the terrific Mark Lawson) died in the blast that later sent her into a coma.

Lulu won’t have to worry about having a place to stay if and when she comes out of her coma. Her BFF Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is currently living with her kids in Lulu’s old house.

The lucky (no pun intended) actress cast in the part isn’t set to start taping till mid-September. That could put her on the air either in October or perhaps the show is waiting to reintroduce “Lauren” during November sweeps.

What do you think? Do you think “Lauren” is Lulu? Let us know in the comments section, below.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC