‘General Hospital’: Is Lulu Spencer About to Wake Up From Her Coma?

Might Lulu Spencer regain consciousness on General Hospital? Fans think the character could make a miraculous recovery in upcoming episodes of the ABC daytime drama.

On the episode airing Friday, July 19, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Lulu’s ex, and Laura Collins (Genie Francis), her mother, visited the comatose character — played in the episode by an uncredited actor — and discussed how her kids need her and how they both want her to wake up.

Dante and Laura both miss Lulu, West Coast. Can they find comfort in each other as they visit with her together?

Tune into a brand-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! #DominicZamprogna pic.twitter.com/iC6keMdasR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 19, 2024

As Soaps.com notes, that scene could just be filler — or it could mean that Lulu will soon awaken. Adding fuel to the speculation is the imminent comeback of Lulu’s brother, Lucky Spencer, now that Jonathan Jackson is making a much-hyped return to General Hospital.

“Sooooo are we to assume Lulu is coming back?” X user @IAMStephanie58 asked after Friday’s episode.

“Dante is visiting Lulu… General Hospital, it’s time to wake up Lulu and reunite them,” wrote @paula_30throad.

And @LoHud_Debbie tweeted, “Lulu wakes up … when?”

Dante and Laura visiting Lulu. Maybe they're actually bringing her back. #GH pic.twitter.com/09IFYAF2hI — Soaps Spoilers (Chrissi) (@SoapsSpoilers) July 19, 2024

Emma Rylan played Lulu on the soap from 2013 to 2020. And upon her exit, the actor wrote on Instagram that she was told only that she was being taken off contract and her character would be put in a coma. “I wasn’t informed about anything else,” she wrote. “I would definitely come back. I love my GH family!”

And in August 2023, Rylan reaffirmed her commitment to the role. “The bottom line, no matter what the internet says, I have made it very clear to GH that I am always available to play Lulu should she ever want to wake up,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time, per Michael Fairman TV. “It is my understanding that when they choose to wake her up, they would be calling me. That could always change. Who knows? But that is my understanding. When they want to wake her up, they will call me. That’s as much as I know, and I have not heard from them.”

