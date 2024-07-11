Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark Channel is getting into the streaming service business. The network will be unveiling Hallmark+ later this year.

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” Hallmark president and CEO Mike Perry said in a statement, according to Variety. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

Naturally, you probably have some questions about Hallmark’s new streaming service. How is it different from Hallmark Movies Now? What’s going to be on Hallmark+? TV Insider is breaking down everything we know so far about this next chapter for Hallmark.

How much will Hallmark+ cost?

The Hallmark+ plan starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. A Hallmark+ membership includes exclusive benefits and rewards, including monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, rewards for shopping, and surprise gifts.

The Hallmark+ price is an increase from the current Hallmark Movies Now subscription, which is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

When will Hallmark+ launch?

Hallmark+ is expected to launch in mid-September. Hallmark’s current on-demand service, Hallmark Movies Now, will be rebranded into Hallmark+.

What will be on Hallmark+?

Hallmark+ will have plenty for the Hallmark lovers out there. The streaming service will debut its first movie trilogy told from the male’s point of view this fall. The Groomsmen, starring Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, and B.J. Britt, follows three best friends who stand up for each other on each of their wedding days.

The holiday limited series Holidazed will premiere on the streaming service. Holidazed follows six families with different backgrounds over the holidays.

The Chicken Sisters TV adaptation will premiere on Hallmark+ this September. Margo Martindale, who will be the show’s narrator, joins Lea Thompson, Genevieve Angelson, Wendie Malick, and Schuyler Fisk.

There’s also a plethora of unscripted shows coming to Hallmark+. Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Bennett, will be searching for the network’s next Hallmark hunk. Lacey Chabert will host Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, which follows the Hallmark star as she surprises deserving kids, families, and adults who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Ready, Set, Glow! will follow Wes Brown as he travels to the most impressive holiday displays and meets the people behind the lights.

In 2025, even more unscripted shows will be premiering on the app. Ashley Williams will help parents play matchmaker for their adult kids in Small Town Setup, while Luke Macfarlane will help families renovate a room in their home in Home Is Where the Heart Is.

It’s unclear if the entire Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery catalogs will also be available on the app when it launches.