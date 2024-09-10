The Old Man is carrying on over at FX as star Jeff Bridges resumes his journey as Dan Chase (or at least that’s the name he’s currently going by), a former CIA operative who is currently setting off to find his daughter Emily (Alia Shawkat), alongside John Lithgow‘s Harold Harper.

As viewers may recall, it was uncovered in Season 1’s final moments that Emily wasn’t his biological daughter with Abbey Chase (Hiam Abbass), a.k.a. Belour Daadfar, but instead, Belour’s daughter with abandoned husband Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban). In anticipation of Season 2’s arrival, TV Insider caught up with leading man Bridges to see where Dan and Harold’s next chapter will take them.

“The second season picks up where the first season left off just hours later,” Bridges teases. “They’re on their way to Afghanistan and they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to proceed, they’re trying to rescue their daughter,” he adds.

As viewers came to learn in Season 1, Harold had taken Emily under his wing when she joined the CIA herself, unaware of her ties to Dan. Learning the truth about Emily didn’t seem to lessen Harold’s concerns about his unofficial adopted daughter, setting both Dan and himself off on an adventure to find her.

“All the ante is just up. Everything becomes more international, the threat of this happening to both of them [is raised],” Bridges says of putting Dan and Harold in the potential crosshairs of Faraz Hamzad and his followers. “You don’t know really what’s going to happen. The excitement continues and heightens,” the actor teases.

While Dan and Harold’s clock may be ticking to find Emily, will she feel the same? Viewers only saw her being ushered into Faraz Hamzad’s compound before a full introduction was made. While we wait at the edge of our seats for answers, we’ll let Bridges and Lithgow take the lead on their latest mission that’s too good to miss out on.

Tune in when they return for Season 2 of FX’s The Old Man when it arrives this fall.

The Old Man, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 12, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)