Everything We Know About ‘The Old Man’ Season 2

While The Old Man Season 1 finale has yet to air — it’s broadcast July 21 at 10/9c on FX — we already know there is going to be a second season. The renewal came soon after the series starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Amy Brenneman premiered on June 16 (and was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu — it streams the next day — in its opening weekend).

The series is based on Thomas Perry’s novel of the same name and follows Bridges’ Dan Chase, who has been living off the grid since leaving the CIA decades ago. He’s flushed out of hiding when an assassin comes after him. The FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (Lithgow) — working with his protégé (and Chase’s secret daughter) Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla) — is called on to hunt Chase down because of their complicated past. Special ops contractor Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) is also tasked to find him. Chase meets Zoe McDonald (Brenneman) when he rents a room from her, and their relationship gets really complicated (not just because of the blackmail).

But what does the future hold for the series? Ahead of the finale, we take a look at what we know about Season 2.

When could The Old Man Season 2 premiere?

Given its success — the aforementioned Hulu stat and the fact that dating back to January 2021, it was the most-watched cable series premiere (premium and basic cable; drama, comedy and limited series) of 61 scripted series that launched in that time — chances are FX will want it on sooner rather than later. While timing for the second season will depend on availability and other factors, we wouldn’t be surprised if it returns as a summer show again.

Who could be back for a second season?

Bridges is a given to return for Season 2, and Shawkat should be a sure bet, playing his daughter. But any of the rest of the characters could easily die in the finale, given what they’re all wrapped up in due to their connections to Chase. Carson in particular could be on the chopping block.

What will Season 2 be about?

It’ll all depend on how the finale ends, but one of our main questions is, will Chase still be on the run? Or will something other than Angela’s safety bring Chase and Harper together? For now, all we know is we can expect another wild ride.

When the series was renewed for Season 2, executive producers Jonathan E. Steinberg, Warren Littlefield and Dan Shotz said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter of this journey. Our partners at FX and 20th Television showed us such unwavering patience, faith and support in getting Season 1 completed, we can think of no other way to repay that support than to go deliver a Season 2 that raises the bar yet again.”

The Old Man, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, July 21, 10/9c, FX (Season 2, TBA)