Why ‘The Challenge’ Isn’t New This Week

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras is in full swing, with a dozen contestants already eliminated from the super-sized milestone season in just a matter of four episodes.

Right now, fans might be more eager to see what comes next than ever, since so many of the cast members from this season are openly arguing over the results of the elimination bout between Derrick Kosinski and Horacio Gutierrez Jr., but you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

This week, there will be no new episode of The Challenge airing in its usual Wednesday night at 8/7c time slot. Instead, MTV will be airing the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards during primetime.

The VMAs coverage begins at 6:30/5:30c with the official pre-show, which airs live from New York and features interviews with celebrities and some performances. Then, the full show begins at 8/7c, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion and featuring performances by Eminem, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. The show will re-air at 11/10c.

For those who do still want a little Challenge action this Wednesday, though, the first four episodes of the season will be marathoning on MTV2, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, The Challenge will return with its new episode, Episode 5, titled “An Era Tradition,” on MTV on Wednesday, September 18.

(Be sure to check out our exit interviews with Mark Long, Paulie Calafiore and Nurys Mateo, Jodi Weatherton, Tony Raines, and Aneesa Ferreira.)

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, Wednesdays, 8/7c, MTV