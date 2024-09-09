Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

It sounds like Carlos (Rafael Silva) may have to deal with some conflict in his (new) workplace in the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Enlisted star Parker Young has been cast in a recurring role opposite Silva. He’ll first appear in the premiere, airing on Monday, September 23, at 8/7c on Fox. Young will be playing Ranger Sam Campbell, a straightforward, acerbic, seen-it-all Texas Ranger who thinks Ranger rookie Carlos may not be ready for all job requires, especially in a new case involving a series of armored truck heists.

Check out the full versions of our exclusive photos of Young alongside Silva in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 above and below. As you can see and we have confirmed, Adam Baldwin is also back as Detective McGregor.

“Sam Campbell is one of our major new guest stars in Season 5. He’s a seasoned Texas Ranger who starts out as Carlos’s rival, but they quickly form a brilliant partnership that takes them to some very dark places,” executive producer and co-showrunner Rashad Raisani tells us. “Since the day we conceived the role, I’ve always known I wanted Parker for it. Not only is he an action hero, he’s funny, warm, and whip-smart. He’s an absolute star and as you’ll see he brings his A-game to this arc.”

The seeds of Carlos moving over to the Rangers was planted at the end of Season 4, in May 2023. His father was murdered just before his and T.K.’s (Ronen Rubinstein) wedding, and his killer has yet to be found.

“I think that Carlos is not the same since his father’s murder and will do whatever it takes to get an answer, some answer, any sort of answer, and he will take the path necessary to [do so],” Silva told us after the Season 4 finale. “He’s not going to stop until he gets an answer.”

Now, in the fifth and final season, Carlos’ obsession with solving his father’s murder is going to put his and T.K.’s marriage to the test. Uh-oh!

9-1-1: Lone Star, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, Fox