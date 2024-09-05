‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Officially Ending With Season 5

Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

The days of the 126 fighting fires around Austin are numbered, on our screens at least. 9-1-1: Lone Star will be ending with Season 5.

The upcoming fifth season had been delayed from the 2023-2024 season to the 2024-2025 season due to the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes and will premiere on Monday, September 23. It has been rumored to be the show’s last since June, when it was also reported that Sierra McClain (dispatcher Grace) will not be returning. Now, it is official. The fifth season will be 12 episodes.

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere,” Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn told Deadline. “Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds, and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

Season 5 will begin with a multi-episodic storyline, with Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) and the rest of the 126 racing into action when a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives, including some of their own. Following Judd (Jim Parrack) resigning from the 126 to care for his son Wyatt (Jackson Pace) following a bike accident that left him serious injured, Owen needs to find a new lieutenant. He has a difficult decision ahead when both Marjan (Natacha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith) apply for the promotion.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s ready to take the next step in her relationship with Trevor (D.B. Woodside), but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) lives forever. Plus, their marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder.

9-1-1: Lone Star premiered on Fox as a spinoff of 9-1-1 in 2020. There hasn’t been much crossover between the two, other than one episode on Lone Star that saw Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, and Ryan Guzman guest star, some mentions, and a couple characters. Then, 9-1-1 moved to ABC for its seventh season in the 2023-2024 season, making the possibility of another crossover less likely.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, Fox