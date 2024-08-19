Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Interview With the Vampire Season 1.]

Congratulations to everyone who is about to experience AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire for the very first time. Season 1 of the acclaimed drama dropped on Netflix on Monday, August 19, among a collection of 12 other AMC shows that are worth a binge, and we have a feeling it won’t be too long before the good word about this spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime kind of show spreads and brings in the massive audience it deserves.

Interview With the Vampire has been called the “best show that no one’s watching” since it came out in 2022. TV Insider isn’t part of that “no one,” though. We’ve been obsessed since day one. (Did you know the fandom’s celebrity name for the stars, “Jam Reiderson,” came from one of our interviews?) To all the newcomers, welcome. You’re about to experience one of the best stories TV currently has to offer (the story will continue in Season 3 when they adapt The Vampire Lestat novel). It’s a true symphony of excellence from start to finish, including career-best work from all of its stars.

If you love the 1994 film, don’t expect to see an exact recreation. Showrunner Rolin Jones made narrative changes that better serve the book’s story and offer a captivating new approach to the story while maintaining the essence of the beloved Anne Rice novel, like changing the time period and making Louis a black Creole man instead of a white plantation owner. Most importantly, it finally puts Louis and Lestat’s love story front and center like it is in Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles series.

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 follows the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he recounts his life story in his second interview with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Their first interview in 1973 didn’t go so well (it’s depicted in Season 2, streaming on AMC+), and Louis wants a do-over so he can make sense of his prolonged existence. Helping him tell the tale in 2022 Dubai is his enigmatic assistant Rashid (Assad Zaman), who’s always close by keeping a watchful eye.

The story of how Louis became a vampire, and the unbelievable events that followed, are told through flashbacks to his life in 1910s New Orleans and track his passionate love story with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid, the best Lestat — I’m not sorry, Tom Cruise and Stuart Townsend), his maker and immortal companion. Their vampire family grows when teen vamp daughter Claudia (Bailey Bass in Season 1, Delainey Hayles in Season 2) is brought into the mix.

TV lovers have often complained of a lack of real heat and chemistry onscreen in recent years. Interview With the Vampire saw that drought and said, “I can fix that.” If you think Bridgerton has the best chemistry between costars, you thought wrong. That title belongs to Anderson and Reid, who will convince you they’re the TV chemistry supremes before the end credits roll on the very first (and very explicit) episode, directed by the great Alan Taylor.

For the longtime lovers of the series, and the newcomers curious to know what steamy moments are ahead, we’ve ranked the sexiest moments from Season 1 (and protected some major spoilers in the process — longtime fans, you’ll know what we’re hiding when you see it). Sit back, relax, and let the tale seduce you.

Interview With the Vampire, Seasons 1 & 2 Available Now, AMC+, Season 1 Streaming on Netflix