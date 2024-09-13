New York is the place to be to geek out about your pop culture favorites this fall, and New York Comic Con will once again be taking over the Javits Center for a weekend (October 17-20).

The four days are sure to be jam-packed with panels featuring your favorite casts and screenings of your favorite shows. Already, AMC has two Walking Dead shows on the schedule (Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and Dead City), and HBO is bringing its new series Dune: Prophecy.

Below, see the list of panels and events that have been announced so far and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set. (All times are ET.)

Thursday, October 17

12:45 p.m. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC): Fans will be treated to an exclusive advance screening of the highly anticipated premiere episode of season two before it returns early next year on AMC and AMC+. Directly following the screening, Executive Producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Showrunner Esta Spalding and cast members Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels will tease the new season with a discussion and fan Q&A. (Main Stage)

3:00 p.m. Dune: Prophecy (HBO): Showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, executive producer Jordan Goldberg, and cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Jessica Barden will reveal the official trailer and tease what fans can expect from the new series. (Empire Stage)

4:45 p.m. Rick & Morty (Adult Swim): Celebrate the return of the global phenomenon Rick and Morty with executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder and voice cast Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell as they dive into the upcoming season. (Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. “Night of New” Screening (Adult Swim): Get an early look at Adult Swim’s most talked-about new and returning series. We will be screening Women Wearing Shoulder Pads from series creator Gonzalo Cordova, Common Side Effects from executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels and co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, and a sneak peak of YOLO: Rainbow Trinity from creator Michael Cusack. (Room 409)

Friday, October 18

3:30 p.m. Lazarus (Adult Swim): Join anime legend Shinichirō Watanabe for a special look at his new Adult Swim series Lazarus. Adult Swim’s head of action and anime and series executive producer Jason DeMarco, along with producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, will join Watanabe to discuss this exciting new series. (Room 405)

6:00 p.m. The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC): The series panel will feature an exclusive look at season two, returning next year, with panelists including Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Eli Jorné, Executive Producer and star Lauren Cohan, and cast members Gaius Charles and Dascha Polanco. (Main Stage)

7:00 p.m. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol (AMC): Panelists include Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer David Zabel, Executive Producer and Director Greg Nicotero, Executive Producer and Director Dan Percival; Executive Producer and star Norman Reedus, Executive Producer and star Melissa McBride and cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. (Main Stage)