Soaps are meeting sketch comedy as General Hospital welcomes a special guest star from Saturday Night Live for its upcoming episodes.

Sarah Sherman will make her GH debut on Thursday, September 5th, and appear again on Friday, September 6th, according to People, who announced her casting. Sherman will play Ms. Finch, an etiquette teacher for Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer).

Sherman’s role is a particular thrill for the comic who told the outlet, “I had the best time of my life and I couldn’t believe I got to act in a scene with ‘TRACY QUARTERMAINE’!” referencing Jane Elliot‘s character. “I was so nervous about flubbing my lines, because I was surrounded by pros who memorize like a billion pages of dialogue a day. Also, I met ‘Sonny Corinthos’ [Maurice Benard] so I can die happy!”

While Sherman is sure to bring her brand of humor to the role of Ms. Finch, fans can also look forward to her return for the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live. An SNL cast member since 2021, Sherman continues to bring laughs to audiences tuning in across the country, and she’ll surely do so with her soap debut.

Sherman’s casting comes on the heels of Adam J. Harrington and Michael Easton‘s departures from the Port Charles-set series. As teased, above, Sherman will share the screen with Elliot’s Tracy Quartermaine, but fans will have to tune in to see how her role plays out. Along with Sherman, General Hospital has had quite a few arrivals recently as Jonathan Jackson returned to reprise his role as Lucky Spencer and Emma Samms resumes her portrayal of Holly Sutton.

Don’t miss Sherman’s appearance on General Hospital, tune into the soap on September 5th and 6th to catch the SNL star.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC (Next day on Hulu)