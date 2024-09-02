‘General Hospital’ Star Adam J. Harrington Addresses Exit From Soap

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Adam J. Harrington has officially confirmed he is leaving General Hospital, taking to social media to thank the show’s cast and crew, as well as the fans who have supported him over the past few months.

The confirmation comes after the dramatic ending to last Friday’s (August 30) episode of the long-running soap, where Harrington’s John Cates was shot twice by mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After fans speculated over John’s fate, Harrington confirmed late Sunday night (September 1) that this is indeed the end of his character.

“Well @GeneralHospital it was a BLAST, literally!” Harrington wrote on X. “To @valentinifrank, producers and writers. Thank you for the SHOT at joining your world. I loved it.”

He continued, “To the phenomenal cast and crew. It was a honor to witness the CALIBER of your work. Now, seriously, I will miss you all.”

In a follow-up post, Harrington turned his attention to the fans, writing, “To the @GeneralHospital viewers and fans. It’s been a honor being in your world, and feeling your passion.”

“To those who have written a goodbye, I’ve read every word and I’m deeply humbled,” he added. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Until we meet again… Adam.”

Harrington had previously teased his exit a half-hour after Friday’s episode had aired in New York markets. He posted a photo of a sunset on X alongside the caption, “Good night all….”

The actor, whose previous credits included The Lincoln Lawyer and Bosch, first appeared in Port Charles back in February, taking over the role of Jagger, now going by his first name, John. The character was previously played by Antonio Sabato, Jr. from 1992 to 1995.

Prior to joining General Hospital, Harrington had credits in Palm Royale, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Station 19, S.W.A.T., The Rookie, Dirty John, and more. He also received a BAFTA nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role for voicing the character of Sindri in the popular video game God of War Ragnarök.