‘Bones’ Rewatch Podcast ‘Boneheads’ With Emily Deschanel & Carla Gallo Finally Sets Premiere Date

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo for the 'Bones' Rewatch Podcast 'Boneheads'
Lemonada Media

Bones

 More

The Bones rewatch podcast is officially happening!

Lemonada Media has announced that its highly-anticipated podcast, Boneheads, hosted by the drama’s stars Emily Deschanel (Dr. Temperance Brennan) and Carla Gallo (Daisy Wick), will launch on Wednesday, September 18, with the first two episodes. (It was originally set to premiere in the summer of 2023, but it was delayed due to the actors’ strike.) That’s just five days after the 19th anniversary of the series premiere (September 13, 2005). The podcast will be available on all major platforms, with episodes released every Wednesday.

With each installment, the two will rewatch episodes, share behind-the-scenes moments, catch up with cast and crew friends, go on tangents, and dig deeper into the hit series, which was based on the novels and career of forensic anthropologist and author Kathy Reichs and ran for 12 seasons.

TV Insider spoke with Deschanel last summer when the podcast was first going to be released about why she wanted to do this.

Would David Boreanaz Do a 'Bones' Revival?
Related

Would David Boreanaz Do a 'Bones' Revival?

In addition to doing it for the fans, “everyone’s doing rewatch podcasts these days, so that was kind of in the zeitgeist. Carla and I have been friends almost from when she started on the show,” Deschanel shared. “Carla’s just so fun and funny and witty and clever and smart and we get along great and we both love talking, so it was a natural choice to work with Carla.”

Doing a rewatch podcast “just made a lot of sense,” she continued. “Everyone I know was doing a podcast or a rewatch podcast. Bones was such a huge part of my life and, obviously my career. I started it when I was 28, and I finished at 40 and I was married with two kids, so my whole life changed while I was doing Bones. You can’t have perspective while you’re doing it. And when I finished doing the show, I kind of felt like I was coming up for air. I was under a rock for 12 years, and I kind of was able to live in the real world again a bit. I even took a couple years off right after. I’d taken time off in between as well. And it helps me have perspective on the show and what it was. I just think it’s a great opportunity to look back, selfishly to look back and say, ‘What did we do? What did we do all those years?’ I couldn’t have perspective because I was just in it.”

Will you be checking out the rewatch podcast? What are you hoping to hear? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Boneheads, Podcast Premiere, Wednesday, September 18 (two episodes)

Bones (2005) - FOX

Bones (2005) where to stream

Bones (2005)

Carla Gallo

Emily Deschanel

