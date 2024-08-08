“It was lightning in a bottle,” David Boreanaz says of Bones, the Fox procedural that followed his FBI agent and Emily Deschanel‘s forensic anthropologist and her team as they solved crimes. It ran for 12 seasons, from 2005 to 2017. So, at a time when revivals are happening more often, would he revisit Seeley Booth?

Boreanaz recalls the connection he and Deschanel had working together on the show. “I hold that so near and dear, and it would be great to relive that again,” he tells TV Insider.

After all, he knows how much fans still love the show, its characters, and the central relationship between Booth and Brennan. “It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can’t tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great,” Boreanaz says.

So yes, he would be on board for a revival. “I mean, it’s an easy one to do because it’s so fun,” he shares. “It’s not like, really, what are you going to do with it? It’s just a lot of heart.”

In fact, he points out how Bones changed procedural dramas. “When that show started, the procedurals were very story plot-driven, and we broke that mold and we were proud of that, that we could have these characters have fun over the corpses that [Brennan] was just banging out words about,” says Boreanaz. “And I’m just kind of, catch the killer and talk about last night’s blender that didn’t work in the morning or at night and how much you don’t like eggs and how much I love [something] and you’re going to bash me because I’m Catholic. It’s like those philosophies, that sung for the viewers and then you slowly saw procedurals around us turn into that. And that was enlightening. So for us, it was lightning in a bottle and we wrote it.”

