Demi Engemann and Layla Taylor did some soul-searching before deciding to join The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The new Hulu reality series centered on #MomTok influencers putting the pieces together after following Taylor Frankie Paul’s “soft-swinging” sex scandal.

For Engemann, 30, that meant putting her marriage to Bret and their blended family under a bigger microscope. There was some backlash when she talked about meeting Bret when he was 26 and she was 10. Around the time of filming, Wessel was coming off a divorce after getting married at 19. The youngest of the group at 23 is entering this new phase of her life as a single mom.

Here the ladies open up about changing perceptions of Mormonism and drama from this season.

Was it a difficult decision to do the show?

Layla Taylor: I think you definitely weigh the pros and cons. I think putting your whole life out there on a reality TV show is definitely intimidating. Especially, coming from social media where everything we post is something we are in control of with what we put out. Losing that control is a scary aspect, but the pros definitely outweigh the cons for me. Being able to provide for my children, because I’m a single mom, is very important to me. I knew this show would give me a lot of opportunities. I think that was one of the things that inspired me to do it.

Demi Engemann: For me, it was something I heavily contemplated back and forth with my husband. I took it to prayer. It was a serious decision for me. Social media in general I’ve taken a step back and thought if this was a good fit for me. Especially, when I think about my daughter getting older and knowing how the world can be. How cruel it can be. How much is out there that you have to worry about, specifically technology? It’s all something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to be very measured in moving forward to make sure I’m protecting myself, and my family, and making sure we are all comfortable and consenting to what is going on. It’s something that is fun and hope brings opportunities. At the same time, it’s not a light decision for sure.

Layla, how was it being the single one in the group?

Layla: It has been hard. When we first started filming, I was about three months separated from my ex. It was still very fresh emotionally. I love the fact I am the single mom on the show, I feel especially with the church there are a lot of divorces that happen. Especially, because we get married at a very young age in our culture. I hope my being a single mom may inspire another single mom out there or dad that it is okay. You still have a place here.

Demi, when it comes to your marriage the age difference is a hot topic of conversation. What has it been like to have your relationship with Bret under so much scrutiny, especially going into a reality show?

Demi: It’s weird because there will be times I’m just laying in bed and I’m like, “Oh my gosh when I’m this age he’ll be this age.” Then the majority of the time it doesn’t even feel like we have an age gap. It’s interesting. I think the more interesting dynamic is that my stepkids and I are closer in age than my husband and I. That makes for some fun and awkward conversations. It’s an interesting dynamic that we are learning as we go.

Layla, you get a tattoo this season. How is it for you to show different sides?

Layla: I think that your faith journey is personal to you. It’s really a relationship between you and God. Decisions you make may not align perfectly with church values. That’s okay. I openly admit I have tattoos, I’ve had a drink before, and had premarital sex. Those are things the church doesn’t necessarily love. At the same time, I am human. I make mistakes and think you don’t have to pick and choose either. I think there is a middle ground.

Demi, do you regret doing the “Truth Box” game that you and the girls will play?

Demi: My initial response and my knee-jerk reaction is yes. It was probably not the smartest decision, given the fact that emotions were hot and high. I knew there was tension in the group. With me, I pride myself on being super intentional as you’ll probably hear me say a hundred times on the show. I thought it would open up the opportunity to be able to discuss things that were maybe bothering people. It did, so I can’t say I do regret it in that sense because I feel like relationships were made stronger and hard conversations were had that were necessary and needed. So now I think no. Hindsight is 20-20. Maybe it wasn’t the best setting to do it and have those conversations, but we are where we are in the end. It worked out.

Taylor and Whitney [Leavitt] are at the center of what becomes division within the group. Do you find that during filming people’s true colors came out?

Layla: I think too with the cameras on, some personalities came out stronger. We definitely saw sides of people that were concealed before. I think honestly everyone’s relationships end up or at a place they need to be. I think everything happened for a reason.

What do you want people to walk away with when they are done watching?

Demi: I want people to just enjoy it. It’s entertaining and fun. It’s reality TV. It can be lighthearted and funny at times, but I think we all have incredibly unique stories to tell. I hope people are inspired and empowered. I hope they can see you can go through hardships at times and still be happy and still find your relationship with God and have faith. You can find your place in religion, even if you’ve fallen short in the past. I hope they walk away feeling they are enough.

Layla, are you still single today or are you open to someone sliding into your DMs?

Layla: I’m currently exclusive with somebody. Unfortunately, at this time my DMs are closed off. But we’ll see. Time will tell.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiere, September 6, Hulu