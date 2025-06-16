“I know that Gary [Oldman] has expressed a desire to play Lamb forever and that Mick [Herron] is still writing the books, so I hope it will go for as long as people want it,” Slow Horses executive producer Will Smith told TV Insider in October 2024.

The Apple TV+ drama has already been renewed through its sixth season, with the fifth premiering in September. And now, a new update suggests that there will definitely be more. Read on for everything we know about a Slow Horses Season 7, from a filming update to the cast to the Mick Herron book on which it could be based.

Has Slow Horses been renewed for Season 7?

Not yet. However, Deadline shared Season 7 filming news on June 13, suggesting that it will be. TV Insider has reached out to Apple TV+.

When will Slow Horses Season 7 begin filming?

According to the aforementioned Deadline article, filming for Season 7 will begin this fall in the U.K., specifically late September or early October.

On which Mick Herron book will Slow Horses Season 7 be based?

The first five seasons of Slow Horses each cover a book of Herron’s series: Slow Horses, Dead Lions, Real Tigers, Spook Street, and London Rules. However, Season 6 will be based on the sixth and seventh books, Joe Country and Slough House. That leaves, of Herron’s books already published (not counting the novellas) to be adapted, Bad Actors for Season 7. But the show could always adapt one of the novellas or the novel that will be published in September, Clown Town.

“Mick has talked about doing a standalone, not from a book, so I’m sure that’s possible,” Smith told TV Insider in October 2024. He also shared that there’s quite a bit of “material in the Slough House world to be mined,” including “a couple of novels that Mick’s done that introduced characters that then come into Slough House that flesh out the backstories.”

What will Slow Horses Season 7 be about?

That will depend on the book on which it’s based. If it’s Bad Actors, that book’s synopsis reads as follows:

“In London’s MI5 headquarters a scandal is brewing that could disgrace the entire intelligence community. The Downing Street superforecaster—a specialist who advises the Prime Minister’s office on how policy is likely to be received by the electorate—has disappeared without a trace. Claude Whelan, who was once head of MI5, has been tasked with tracking her down. But the trail leads him straight back to Regent’s Park itself, with First Desk Diana Taverner as chief suspect. Has Taverner overplayed her hand at last? Meanwhile, her Russian counterpart, Moscow intelligence’s First Desk, has cheekily showed up in London and shaken off his escort. Are the two unfortunate events connected? Over at Slough House, where Jackson Lamb presides over some of MI5’s most embittered demoted agents, the slow horses are doing what they do best, and adding a little bit of chaos to an already unstable situation… There are bad actors everywhere, and they usually get their comeuppance before the credits roll. But politics is a dirty business, and in a world where lying, cheating and backstabbing are the norm, sometimes the good guys can find themselves outgunned.”

Clown Town‘s synopsis is:

“‘Old spies grow ridiculous, River. Old spies aren’t much better than clowns.’ Or so David Cartwright, the late retired head of MI5, used to tell his grandson. He forgot to add that old spies can be dangerous, too, especially if they’ve fallen on hard times—as River Cartwright is about to learn the hard way. David Cartwright, long buried, has left his library to the Spooks’ College in Oxford, and now one of the books is missing. Or perhaps it never existed. River, once a ‘slow horse’ of Slough House, MI5’s outpost for demoted and disgraced spies, has some time to kill while awaiting medical clearance to return to work, and starts investigating the secrets of his grandfather’s library. Over at the Park, MI5 First Desk Diana Taverner is in a pickle. An operation carried out during the height of the Troubles laid bare the ugly side of state security, and those involved are threatening to expose details. But every threat hides an opportunity, and Taverner has come up with a scheme. All she needs is the right dupe to get caught holding the bag. Jackson Lamb, the enigmatic and odiferous head of Slough House, has no plans to send in the clowns. On the other hand, if the clowns ignore his instructions, any harm that befalls them is hardly his fault. But they’re his clowns. And if they don’t all make it home, there’ll be a reckoning.”

Who’s in the Slow Horses Season 7 cast?

It’s too soon to tell. The Season 5 cast includes Gary Oldman (Jackson Lamb), Kristin Scott Thomas (Diana Taverner), Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (Louisa Guy), Christopher Chung as (Roddy Ho), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Shirley Dander), Ruth Bradley (Emma Flyte), James Callis (Claude Whelan), Tom Brooke (J.K. Coe), and Jonathan Pryce (David Cartwright).

When will Slow Horses Season 7 premiere?

It’s too soon to tell. Season 5 will drop on Apple TV+ from September 24 through October 29, 2025. Season 6 has already been filmed, and it could be released any time in 2026. Season 7, pending on when filming wraps, could even be released at the end of 2026 or sometime in 2027.