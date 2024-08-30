NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Brother Killed in Car-Bike Crash

Professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau, who played 11 seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31 years old.

According to Philadelphia’s local ABC News affiliate, Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed Thursday, August 29, when they were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in New Jersey. Matthew was 29 years old.

Per ESPN, New Jersey State Police reports that a driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit two “pedal cyclists” (later identified as the Gaudreaus) from behind while trying to overtake an SUV on the right that had moved over to make way for the two cyclists.

Police officers responded to the scene in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, at 8:19 p.m. ET on Thursday, where it was said both Gaudreaus had suffered fatal injuries.

According to police, the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with two counts of death by auto. An investigation is ongoing.

Gaudreau played for the NCAA Division I’s Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014 and was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Nicknamed “Johnny Hockey,” he won the Hobey Baker Award for best player in the NCAA in 2014 and was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist for the NHL’s best rookie.

In 2022, Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he spent two seasons with the team.

Following the news of his passing, the Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement on social media, writing, “The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the statement continued. “He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement, writing, “The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.”

Bettman added, “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

Gaudreau and his brother were set to be groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding, which was scheduled to take place today, Friday, August 30.

He is survived by his wife, Meredith, and their two children, Noa and Johnny, along with his parents and his sister.