Richard Simmons Last Hours and Exact Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Simmons‘ cause of death has officially been classified as an accident due to a “ground level fall,” according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

According to People, the report, which was issued on Thursday, August 29, lists Simmons’ cause of death as “sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries” that were caused by a “ground level fall.” The document also notes “arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease” as a “contributing condition.”

The beloved fitness instructor died on July 13, a day after his 76th birthday. He was found at his home in Los Angeles, California, having suffered a fall in his bathroom the day prior and refusing to seek medical attention until the following morning. The star went to bed and was discovered unresponsive on the bedroom floor by his long-time house manager, Teresa Reveles, the next day.

Per the report, Simmons also had “a fracture of the left femur” and “incidental bilateral renal cortical cysts and a gallstone.”

The accompanying toxicology reports found traces of diphenhydramine (an antihistamine), trazodone (an antidepressant), and zolpidem (used to treat insomnia), though the report stated, “these do not appear to have contributed to the cause of death.”

“For the purpose of public health and vital statistics, given the history and circumstances as currently known by me in the setting of the findings by examination and ancillary studies, the manner of death is classified as accident,” the report concluded.

The medical examiner’s report backs up a recent statement from Tom Estey, a spokesperson for the Simmons family, who told People, “This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

Estey continued, “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

The day before his death, Simmons thanked his fans for their happy birthday messages, writing on social media, “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

Simmons also spoke to People two days before his passing, saying, “I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”