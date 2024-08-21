Fitness Icon Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Simmons‘ cause of death has been revealed as accidental little over a month following his death at the age of 76.

Simmons’ death was announced on July 13th when he was found by his longtime housekeeper a day after celebrating his birthday. According to a report by People, Tom Estey, a spokesperson for the Simmons family, revealed the true cause of the fitness icon’s death after an investigation.

In a statement to the outlet, Estey stated, “This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

This is the latest development surrounding the star’s death after initial reports from the Los Angeles Police Department that there was “no foul play” suspected.

Simmons had reportedly fallen at his home on July 12 and experienced dizziness, but reassured his housekeeper that he’d seek medical treatment the next day if he still felt unwell. This corroborates the coroner’s report regarding Simmons’ sustained injuries contributing to his death.

On Simmons’ birthday, he wrote to fans on social media, “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

In an interview prior to his death, Simmons told People, “I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

The latest information puts to rest any mystery surrounding the pop culture figure’s death.