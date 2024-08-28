Things are changing up in the court room in Night Court Season 3. As previously announced, India de Beaufort will not be back as Olivia when the series returns this fall. But now we know who will take her place as the Manhattan night court’s prosecutor.

Wendie Malick will have a larger role in Season 3 as her Julianne Walters gets Olivia’s job at the court house. In another change, the series is getting a new time slot on NBC. Here’s everything we know about the casting changes, premiere date, and more.

Who is in the Night Court Season 3 cast?

Malick will reprise her role as Julianne Walters in Season 3. The reformed convict appeared in Season 2 as Dan Fielding’s (John Larroquette) nemesis-turned-love interest. They kissed in the Comic-Con themed episode last season, and now Julianne and Dan will face off as the prosector and defense attorneys for Judge Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) court room. Returning stars include Lacretta as the night court’s sharp-witted bailiff, Donna Gurgs, and Nyambi Nyambi (Wyatt Shaw).

Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. In Season 2, her romance with English noble Alistair Tully brought Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby into the mix, as well as The Kids In the Hall‘s Dave Foley as Alistair’s valet, Duncan, whose family has a vendetta against Dan’s. Both actors could return in Season 3; Larroquette previously told TV Insider that he hopes they do. Wyatt is the court’s clerk. He’s a jack of all trades and devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

Rauch reunited with her Big Bang Theory costar Kunal Nayyar in the second season. He played one of Abby’s love interests, the suave and famous British fashion designer Martini Todd Wallace. Abby’s other romantic fling, HR rep Jake, was played by Ryan Hansen. Rauch previously told TV Insider that Nayyar will “definitely” be back in future episodes, and it seems likely that Hansen will return as well.

Night Court has a revolving door of guest stars, just like the original, so it’s always possible that previous guest stars could return in this quirky comedy. Past guest stars include original series star Marsha Warfield as Roz (whose wedding was staged in the court room in the Season 2 finale), Richard Kind, Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford as Abby’s mom, OG Night Court character actors Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell as the Wheelers, Melissa Fumero, Melissa Fumero, and Kareem Abdul-Jabar. The Season 2 finale also featured Gigi Rice as Katie, sister of Christine Sullivan, whom Dan carried a torch for throughout the original Night Court. Rice, who costarred in The John Larroquette Show, appearing as Katie marked the reboot’s first tribute to the late Markie Post, who played Christine.

De Beaufort announced her departure from the series on May 3 when the Season 3 renewal was announced. As she wrote in her message to fans, “For the last two years I have had the immense privilege of driving onto the WB lot and walking onto a stage filled with the most hard working, loving and talented cast and crew that comedy has to offer. Today they received a Season 3 pick up. Knowing and loving them as I do, I am beyond overjoyed for the most deserving people I know. I will miss the honor of being in their brilliant company, but my god. That was fun. My time at Night Court has come to an end. I owe a great thanks to NBC, WB, After January Productions and our Writers / Producers / Directors / Cast and Crew for two incredible years. My favorite thing about this business is how often old friends appear in new places; that’ll be a day I look forward to greatly. Much love, India x.”

What happens in Night Court Season 3?

Night Court follows the eternally optimistic Abby Stone, who follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson in the original Night Court series), as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job — defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

In Night Court Season 3, Abby and Dan both must contend with Julianne, a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she’ll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes.

When does Night Court Season 3 premiere?

Night Court Season 3 returns this fall, but later than other season premieres. The comedy premieres on Tuesday, November 19 on NBC, with episodes available for next-day streaming on Peacock. The series will air at 8:30/7:30c on Tuesday nights instead of its previous 8/7c time slot.

Is there a Night Court Season 3 trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for the new season just yet, but stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest developments.

Night Court, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, November 19, 8:30/7:30c, NBC