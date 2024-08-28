‘Jeopardy!’ Drops Big News About Another Spinoff & Reveals Amazing Job Opening

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! fans were sent into a frenzy on Tuesday (August 27) after the show’s social media pages shared a rare job opening to work on the long-running game show. And bosses also dropped big news about another spinoff planned for the show…Sports Jeopardy!

“Apply for the Supervising Producer, Contestant Recruitment & Development position with the link in bio,” the official Jeopardy! Instagram page posted alongside a screenshot of the job posting.

According to the image, the show is looking for applicants “experienced in contestant recruitment, “knowledgeable about TV show production,” and “passionate about Jeopardy!.”

Per the job listing on EntertainmentCareers.net, the role will see the successful applicant reporting directly to the Executive Producer and working in a team-based environment with other senior management level Jeopardy! producers and SPE executives within the Game Show Group.

“The main goal for this role will be to oversee the direction of the show’s contestant department — being hyper-focused on the contestants and recruitment strategies by expanding, strengthening, and diversifying Jeopardy!’s contestant pool as well as enhancing the contestant experience,” the description reads.

It is a full-time position that pays “$5,000.00 – $7,000.00 per week,” a minimum of $250,000 annually.

The listing also states, “The ideal candidate will be Jeopardy!‘s #1 fan” and notes that the job is open to superfans and even former contestants.

“We are looking for someone who has passion and love for Jeopardy!. Maybe you’re a former contestant, or actively involved in the Jeopardy! community or have always dreamt of working at Jeopardy!” the description reads. “Whatever the motivation, we’re looking for someone who can enhance Jeopardy!‘s culture and bring a different perspective to the contestant selection process.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a former Jeopardy! contestant has landed a role working on the iconic series. Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings is the show’s current host, and 2021 Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen co-hosts the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

One interesting part of the listing is a reference to another potential spinoff series. Under the “Responsibilities” section, one of the bullet points reads, “Spearhead Jeopardy!‘s efforts to recruit the best players possible to take the Anytime Test and any future specific test (i.e. Pop Culture and Sports Jeopardy!).”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! was announced earlier this year with SNL‘s Colin Jost set to host. However, this is the first mention of a potential Sports-centric Jeopardy! show.

After the listing was posted, fans flooded the Jeopardy! social media pages to share their excitement.

