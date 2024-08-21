‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings’ Impersonates Borat & Michael Caine in Wild New Video

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s Ken Jennings is many things: a game show host, a former game show contestant, an author, a podcaster, and now… an impressionist?

While Jeopardy! is currently in reruns while the show is on summer hiatus, the official Jeopardy! Instagram page has been sharing fun clips from past seasons. On Monday, August 19, the account posted a compilation of Jennings’ busting out some of his best impersonations.

The video includes various instances of Jennings reading out clues and answers in the voices of famous people and characters mentioned in the questions.

For example, the first clip sees Jennings quoting, “I’ll get you my pretty, and your little dog too,” in the voice of the Wicked Witch of the West from the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

Other clips see the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. performing respectable impressions of Looney Tunes characters Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian.

His impressions don’t stop at fictional characters, as Jennings also attempts to impersonate real-life people like Christopher Lloyd, Jimmy Stewart, Michael Caine, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

One of his most memorable impressions is when he mimics Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn. “And she was like, Mr. J!” Jennings says in a high-pitched voice.

However, the best is saved for last, as the host reads out a clue about Sacha Baron Cohen‘s famous character, Borat. “Very nice!” Jennings says in his best rendition of the comedy favorite.

Fans jumped into the Instagram comments to share their reactions to Jennings impressions.

“I didn’t know I needed to hear Ken’s Marvin the Martian impression,” wrote one commenter.

“Killed me with the Mr. J line,” said another.

Another added, “Remember how nervous he was in his first few episodes hosting? And now look how comfortable he is! I’m really happy for him and his journey here.”

“Now he just has to do Gilbert Gottfried and Michael Winslow from Police Academy,” wrote one fan.

“How can you not love Ken?!?” said another.

“Okay Ken keep up the good work,” another added.

Another said, “ALRIGHT KEN!”

What do you think of Jennings’ impressions? Which was your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.