“9-1-1, what is your emergency?” Oh, it’s so good to hear those words again. 9-1-1 returns for its eighth season on Thursday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, and we knew that bees would be involved, but now we get a peek at just how much they will be in TV Insider’s exclusive teaser. This is definitely going to sting.

“The average human cannot survive 500 bee stings,” it warns. It’s hard to imagine someone being stung that many times, but something tells us the premiere is going to surprise us when it comes to these bees. And we have a feeling that one of our favorite first responders—Bobby (Peter Krause), Athena (Angela Bassett), Buck (Oliver Stark), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), or Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt)—could be stung. Watch the full sneak peek at Season 8 above.

9-1-1 has a tradition of kicking off a new season with a major emergency. That has included, over the years, an earthquake, tsunami, mudslide, blackout, and cruise ship disaster (ruining Bobby and Athena’s honeymoon). We’ll have to wait to see where these bees rank against the previous disasters.

Season 7 ended with Bobby, after surviving injuries sustained when his and Athena’s house burned down, returning to work only to find out that since he quit, there’s a new captain at the 118. Unfortunately for everyone involved, it’s the person who was captain before him, Gerrard (Brian Thompson), who made work so uncomfortable for Hen and Chimney. As we saw in the ninth episode of Season 7, he hasn’t changed. (So we might not mind it if he’s stung by a few of these bees, to be honest).

Besides these bees, we don’t know much about what’s to come in Season 8, other than Eddie now has a mustache which has been prominently featured in behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the cast on set and it looks like Bobby will be back at the 118 sooner rather than later.

What do you think of the teaser? What are you hoping to see during this emergency and in Season 8? Let us know in the comments section, below.

