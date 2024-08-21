Did ‘9-1-1’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Accidentally Reveal Bobby’s Future With the 118?

One thing is clear from all the behind-the-scenes videos we’re getting of the 9-1-1 cast ahead of the Season 8 premiere on ABC on Thursday, September 26: The stars are having fun (and not just with Ryan Guzman‘s mustache). And now one shared on TikTok by Aisha Hinds (who plays Hen)—and re-shared in an Instagram story by the show’s official account—may actually reveal a major plot point for the new season.

In the video, captioned “BRAT SUMMER,” stars Hinds, Peter Krause (Bobby), Kenneth Choi (Chimney), Oliver Stark (Buck), and Guzman (Eddie) take on the “Apple” dance trend. It’s a must-watch, which you can do below. Choi even left a couple comments, noting, “HAHAHA Aisha and Ryan are actually dancing,” and “Allison is counting her steps, Kenny is hyper focused, Oliver is trying to keep up and Peter is just being Peter…”

@appleofhisai BRAT SUMMER ‍ 118 @911onABC @Kenneth Choi @allison @adrianr dc @Kelley Heyer #911onABC ♬ apple by charliiiii – babyloncowboy

But what’s especially worth noting is that Bobby is in his LAFD clothes. In the penultimate episode of Season 7, Bobby decided to quit—and refused to let anyone change his mind. But by the end of the finale, after he nearly died when his and Athena (Angela Bassett) house was set on fire and another conversation with Amir (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), one of the victims of the tragic fire that killed Bobby’s family (he’d been drinking, and the space heater caught fire), he was ready to return to work.

But there was a major problem because he had quit. The previous captain at the 118, Gerrard (Brian Thompson), who’d made the workplace so uncomfortable for Hen and Chimney, was there. He was once again captain at the 118, due to, as he put it, some concerns downtown of a leadership deficit in the house. He agreed to come back and put things in order.

But now it looks like Bobby will be back at the 118 early on in Season 8, which is great news because it just wouldn’t be the same without him. Plus, we can’t imagine that the firehouse is going to be a comfortable place with Gerrard leading it; as we saw in the ninth episode of Season 7, he hasn’t changed.

9-1-1, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC

