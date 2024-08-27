‘Acapulco’ Renewed! What You Can Expect From Season 4

Acapulco has been renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+ and change is on the horizon for Máximo, both past (Enrique Arrizón) and present (Eugenio Derbez).

News of the show’s renewal comes about two months after Season 3’s finale dropped on the streamer, setting up plenty of interesting avenues for the characters fans have come to love from this bilingual comedy series. Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman for television, Acapulco is inspired by the film How to Be a Latin Lover.

The show tells the story of Máximo in the past and present, focusing on his time spent as an employee at the resort known as Las Colinas in the 1980s, juxtaposed with his present-day return to the show’s titular town. In Season 3, Máximo returned to Las Colinas and barely recognized what he saw, while in the ’80s, his younger counterpart was climbing the ladder of success and learned how that can jeopardize friendships and relationships.

One of the big twists at the end of Season 3 was Máximo revealing that he’d purchased Las Colinas, and he begged first love Julia (played in the past by Camila Perez and in the present by Carolina Gómez) to help him restore it to its former glory. While fans await her response, Winsberg did reveal prior to the renewal that if Acapulco were to return for Season 4, Máximo would “absolutely” get his hands dirty in the renovation process.

“I think that he has a very clear intention going forward that he wants to take the hotel back to its form of glory and that he has spent a lot of time being this businessman. But I don’t know if that person that he became fulfilled his soul and made him happy,” Winsberg said at the time. “And I think he was probably his happiest, most pure self back in his early days at Las Colinas. And so I think his desire to hand over his company to try to rebuild and renovate, he’s going in with pure intent.”

Regarding the renewal, Derbez said in a statement, “Having Apple order a fourth season of Acapulco is beyond thrilling. I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially to the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful.”

“Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you!” Derbez added.

Stay tuned for more updates on Acapulco Season 4 as it takes shape at Apple TV+, and let us know what you hope to see when the show returns for more of Máximo’s story.

Acapulco, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+