‘Acapulco’s Eugenio Derbez on Maximo’s Las Colinas Purchase & Season 4 Hopes

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Acapulco Season 3, Episode 10, “Burning Down the House.”]

Acapulco‘s third season has officially come to a close, and with it comes the dawn of a new era at Las Colinas as viewers finally saw Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) put in charge of the resort after revealing Pablo’s (Damián Alcázar) ledger to Alejandro Vera (Jaime Camil). Meanwhile, in the present timeline, Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) makes a bold move by purchasing his former workplace after becoming disenchanted with Las Colinas’ changes while staying there for Don Pablo’s memorial service.

In a gesture to woo his first love Julia (Carolina Gómez), present-day Maximo asks her to help him and their former colleagues transform the sterilized resort back into an enchanting location that values all of its guests in a special way. Of course, the season ends without providing her answer, but when it comes to Maximo getting his hands dirty in an effort to renovate, Derbez notes, “He’s like kind of an Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos. He can hire a big crew to do that,” but the actor adds, “I feel that he needs to be hands-on in order to really change and fix his mistakes.”

“In the past, I feel that he’s been doing everything wrong, and especially that nowadays he feels that he can fix everything with money and this time’s going to be different,” Derbez goes on. In order for Maximo to learn from his mistakes, the actor says Maximo “needs to understand that money is not a priority, that money is not going to make him happy, and that’s why Julia is there. To teach him that lesson too.”

As for whether he thinks Julia will stay and help, Derbez admits, “I don’t know what’s going to happen because we need to wait for the writers and everyone to see what’s going to happen. I feel that she will stay, but we will see.”

Regarding the storyline in the past, executive producer Austin Winsberg says, “We’ve already pitched Season 4 to Apple, and in our Season 4 plan, we are definitely exploring a world in Las Colinas that is post-Diane (Jessica Collins) and what does that look like? And certainly having Jaime Camil involved in the show now and that character as a boss opens up some new lanes and some new storylines and complications that we would intend to realize.”

As fans saw in the finale episode, Diane also left Las Colinas in her management position alongside Don Pablo, but that doesn’t mean the end of the line for her character. Winsberg promises plans to explore “What happens to Diane and Hector (Rafael Cebrián) and everybody with this sort of massive seismic shift going on at the hotel.”

These changes may also come with a time jump as Winsberg adds, “We have also talked about doing a time jump at some point and we loved the idea of having a season in the nineties. If Apple is willing to give us more opportunities with this show, there are ways to continue to tell the story.”

Only time will tell as we await possible renewal news. For now, we’d be happy to make tentative reservations for an ongoing stay at Las Colinas with this crew of characters. Let us know what you thought of the finale in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for any news about Acapulco‘s future as we await word on a potential fourth season.

Acapulco, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Apple TV+