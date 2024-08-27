WWE NXT Women’s Champ Roxanne Perez on ‘No Mercy’ & Learning From CM Punk

Roxanne Perez has done more at age 22 in WWE than some may do their entire career. “The Prodigy” currently reigns as the WWE NXT women’s champion. It has been an impressive run for Perez who successfully held on to the gold against the likes of Chelsea Green, Natalya, Lola Vice, Lyra Valkyria, and even TNA’s own Jordynne Grace.

Confidence continues to grow for the impressive talent with each outing as the brand’s show gears up for its move to The CW on October 1. Perez hopes to be the champ for the milestone event. Jaida Parker stands in her way from making that happen. The emerging superstar looks to take the title at No Mercy on September 1. Here Perez gives her thoughts on Parker, learning under CM Punk and wanting to build a legacy.

Who are you channeling when you are playing this villainous character on TV?

Roxanne Perez: So many people. The Rock when he was a heel, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Eddie Guerrero, and so many others. I have been watching wrestling my whole life. I’ve been watching the greats.

How has the family responded?

They’ve seen a little bit of this side come out now and then. So they are like, “We’ve seen this a little bit.” I’m kidding, but they do enjoy watching me.

What was your reaction to the news of NXT moving to The CW in October?

I was so excited. I think everyone can expect something really cool and different. NXT is a developmental brand, but I feel like we have leveled up so much and can stand on our own. We are our own brand. I think everyone was a little skeptical when NXT 2.0 started. Nobody knew what it would come to be, but I think we proved it’s something really cool. We just had our biggest-selling Stand & Deliver of all time, so it goes to show we are doing something right. That Shawn Michaels is doing something right. What I think is so cool is the fact the women’s division is greatly showcased in NXT. We’re not just having one or two matches. We’re having lots of women all over the show. It goes to show our women’s division is the best women’s division in the world.

You’re going on the road with the first NXT on The CW happening in Chicago with CM Punk there. How has it been getting to know him?

He is such an inspiration. I grew up watching him, so to have him now and be under his learning tree and get all this advice from him. He is always stopping by the NXT [premium live events] to sit and watch the whole show and be there after our matches to give us all advice, which is something he does not have to do. He just does it. I’m so grateful for him. He is super awesome. I’ve learned so much from him already. I can’t wait to continue learning from him.

Social media has been speculating about this new generation of the Four Horsewomen in the spirit of Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. Even Bayley has given her picks. What are yours?

That’s a tough question, but I think I would go with me, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Lyra Valkyria. All of us have been wanting to do this our entire lives. We’ve been chasing this dream. We all want it so bad. We’ve all been able to showcase why we could be the next Four Horsewomen. I think that is a good group of talented individuals.

You mentioned The Rock earlier as an inspiration. Have you had any interaction with him yet? Maybe [his daughter] Ava can set up a meeting?

I have not been able to meet The Rock yet, but eventually I will. I’ll get to ask some questions.

What’s the first question you’d ask him?

What his number one advice would be to be as great as he was at the top and for as long as he was? I feel the legacy he has created, that’s my goal. I want to be remembered. I want to create a legacy. I want a whole group of men and women to come up to me and say, “Hey, you are why I’m a WWE wrestler because you made me feel some type of way when I was a kid.” I hope I can do that for other people.

NXT talent has shown up on shows like Main Event, Raw, and SmackDown. You’ve also popped up a time or two. How would you describe the atmosphere?

It’s awesome. I love the environment. Every time I go up there it gives me the itch to want to make my way up there eventually. It’s really cool. I’m surrounded by all these people I’ve looked up to, so that’s pretty crazy. I think I” ‘ve gotten to the point where I’m surrounded by all these people I’ve looked up to, but this is where I belong and always meant to be here. It’s a cool feeling.

You are so young but have been in the business for many years. What’s it like being this almost veteran guiding younger talent who are just starting out? You could put Jaida Parker in that category. Your opponent at No Mercy in this category.

I think it’s cool to be in that role of being a veteran at 22 years old. Jaida is awesome. She has only been here for maybe a year or so. To see her growth and how far she has come in a year is insane. I was not in a WWE [premium live event] within a year of wrestling. Props to her. I’m excited to mix it up with her. Sorry, Jaida it’s not your time yet. You will be a future champion. She has confidence and aura. She has it all. She is not “The Prodigy” though.

Everyone has an opinion on whether WWE should host another all-women’s show again. What is your take?

I’d love that. I’ve been waiting for an Evolution II for a pretty long time. Now I can possibly be a part of it. The first time I watched it I was watching from my couch probably 15, or 16 years old. I was dying to be part of that one day. Yeah, hopefully, they can put together an Evolution II. Maybe me versus Bayley?

Technically your WWE debut was that scene captured on Total Divas as that young fan. All these years later, would you do reality TV if they brought back a show like this?

Yeah. I’d be open to that. It would be pretty cool. They’ve actually talked about it every now and then, so now it’s about having it come to fruition. You never know.

Lastly, have you watched any good TV lately?

I’m a little nerd, so I’m always watching wrestling to be honest. I do watch The Office and Friends. Those are my comfort shows. I go back and forth between those and wrestling.

WWE NXT, Tuesdays, 8/7c, USA Network

WWE No Mercy, September 1, 7/6c, Peacock