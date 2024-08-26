Rob “The Rabbit” Pitts has died. The TV personality from Netflix‘s series Tex Mex Motors was 45 years old.

News of Pitts’ death was revealed in the release of a YouTube video posted to his account on Sunday, August 25, titled, “This Is Goodbye. (RIP 7/27/79 – 8/25/24).” Pitts’ death was further confirmed in the comments section of the video where his videographer Jeff wrote, “Hey everyone, this is Jeff (Rob’s Videographer). I am with him now in Hospice. He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024. I will be sure to preserve the channel. He will be missed and we will never forget him!”

The car scout and salesman featured in Netflix’s docuseries died from stomach cancer as Pitts revealed his diagnosis in the video message to fans. “You haven’t heard much from me lately, and I know some of you are wondering about what I’ve been up to. I started feeling ‘off’ after SEMA last year, and I was losing weight. But I was getting ready to film Season 2 of Tex Mex Motors for Netflix, and wanted to be camera-ready, so I didn’t mind that so much. During filming, I started to lose my appetite and had more and more acid reflux-like symptoms. I went to urgent care a few times, and they treated my symptoms but didn’t get to the root of the problem,” Pitts opened the video.

Ultimately, Pitts credits cast member Jaime Hjelm with forcing him to follow up on his symptoms more seriously, writing that his “set mom” made him go to the ER suspecting Pitts may have a gallbladder problem. “It was there at the end of March, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Since then I have been getting treatments at home, and it’s been rough. More bad days than good, but hanging in there,” Pitts continued.

“I have a lot to live for and life has been going my way. Don’t be sad for me… I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life. Luckily she doesn’t mind doing long-term things with a short-term guy,” he added.

Pitts concluded his message with a bit of advice to fans. “If your body is telling you something is wrong, don’t stop until you figure it out. Ask questions and get answers. Thank you for listening to my stories over the years. If my stories have impacted you, I would love to hear about it. Until next time. Rabbit.”

Tex Mex Motors, Streaming now, Netflix