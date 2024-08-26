HBO‘s Peabody Award-winning comedy Somebody Somewhere is officially returning for a third and final season beginning Sunday, October 27, and the streamer has unveiled a first look.

Along with announcing the premiere date, HBO is giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come with the first official teaser and newly released images featuring stars Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller. From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and executive producers Everett, Hannah Bos, and Paul Thureen, Somebody Somewhere continues the story of Sam (Everett).

In Season 3, Sam is a true Kansan on the surface but is struggling to fit into the hometown mold as she grapples with loss and acceptance. Singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people and your voice is possible.

As Sam’s story unfolds, viewers will see growth against all odds. Featuring alongside Everett and costar Jeff Hiller as Sam’s friend Joel are Mary Catherine Garrison, Tim Bagley, Murray Hill, Jennifer Mudge, Mercedes White, Meighan Gerachis, and new addition Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. Fans can get a peek at what’s to come in the quick teaser, above, which features many of these stars along with hints of the storyline teased in the logline.

Regarding the final season, Everett, Bos, and Thureen released a joint statement with fellow executive producer Carolyn Strauss, writing, “It has been the greatest dream to bring this world to life, and to do it with HBO. Kansas Prairie-sized love and thanks to Amy [Gravitt], the entire HBO family, and to the most talented and caring cast and crew. The heart of Somebody Somewhere is friendship, and we will always hold dear the friendships on the screen and those forged behind the camera.”

In addition to Everett, Bos, Thureen, and Strauss, Somebody Somewhere is executive-produced by Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Tyler Romary, and produced by Shuli Harel. Season 3 is written by Bos, Thureen, Everett, Lisa Kron, and Lennon Parham.

Somebody Somewhere, Third and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, October 27, 10:30/9:30c, HBO and Max