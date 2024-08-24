‘The Acolyte’: Lee Jung-jae Reacts to Show’s Shocking Cancellation, Still Has Hope for Season 2

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1.]

Like many Star Wars fans, Lee Jung-jae is disappointed Disney canceled The Acolyte after Season 1.

Lee played Jedi Master Sol in the Disney+ series, a High Republic-era story in which a crime spree puts his character back into the orbit of former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg). And the actor told Variety that he was “quite surprised” The Acolyte got the boot. He’s also sorry that he and other viewers of the series likely won’t see the rest of creator Leslye Headland’s vision.

“As you know, my character had died already in the first season, so I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway,” Lee said, referring to the season-finale twist in which Osha Force-chokes Sol to death.

“But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing,” Lee added. “I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a Season 2 with her at the helm.”

Lee would also love to see The Acolyte un-canceled somehow.“Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future,” he said. “Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

The news of The Acolyte’s cancellation came last week, with Deadline noting that the series — which some Star Wars fans criticized for its creative choices and, dismayingly, its diverse cast — started strong but ended with what’s believed to be the lowest viewership for a Star Wars TV finale.

