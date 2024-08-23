After it was pulled from The CW‘s fall schedule, The Librarians: The Next Chapter is moving networks.

TV Insider has confirmed that the series is moving to TNT and will air in 2025. (The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.) “The CW is incredibly proud to have worked alongside Dean Devlin and the entire team at Electric Entertainment to create an extraordinary continuation of ‘The Librarians’ franchise,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW Network, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that the series’ original network TNT loves it as much as we do and saw great value bringing it to their audience. It’s a first for CW Studios and we cannot wait for fans to experience this incredible next chapter.”

This brings The Librarians back to the network that aired the original movies and series. Noah Wyle starred in the three films, then recurred on the show, which ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2018. It followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts and starred Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians. It also stars Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, the Guardian; Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, The Scientist; and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, the Historian. Kane recurs, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment, and Wyle. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.