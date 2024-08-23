Judge Mathis’ Wife Linda Files for Divorce After 39 Years of Marriage

Judge Greg Mathis is used to ruling over the courtroom, but he now has his own legal matter to deal with as his wife of 39 years, Linda Mathis (née Reese), has filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Linda filed for divorce on Thursday, August 22, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. She is seeking spousal support from Greg and requesting that her own requirement of spousal support be waived.

The documents list the date of separation as July 17.

Greg and Linda tied the knot in June 1985 and had four children together, a daughter, Jade, born May 1985; a daughter, Camara, born October 1987; a son, Greg Jr., born January 1989; and a son, Amir, born July 1990. All the children are over 18 years old, so there will be no battles over custody or child support.

The Mathis family appeared together on the 2022 E! reality show Mathis Family Matters. One of the episodes centered on Greg receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his family was on hand to celebrate the moment.

“The star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is certainly my highest professional achievement,” Greg said on the show, per E!. “But I got to say, it was really my family that was the foundation of my success.”

He also praised Linda, saying, “After coming out of the streets in Detroit, Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five, six days a week. So it’s that support that allowed me to pursue the success that you see.”

Linda agreed, adding, “Our love and support runs deep. That’s how the Mathis family rolls.”

Greg, a former Michigan 36th District Court judge, is best known for hosting Judge Mathis, which ran in syndication for 24 seasons from September 13, 1999, to May 25, 2023. Last fall, he revived his show with Mathis Court With Judge Mathis.