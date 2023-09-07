Court Is Back in Session — When & How to Watch Your Favorite TV Judges

When it comes to justice, your favorite TV judges know a thing or two. Whether it’s Greg Mathis or Marilyn Milian, there’s a reason these law-abiding figures still captivate viewers.

But when is the perfect time to watch? Fans are in luck because several favorite courtroom selections kick off new seasons this fall. Without Judge Judy Sheindlin‘s since-concluded syndicated hit Judge Judy, these broadcast judges are poised to possibly take her TV crown as Scheindlin makes her mark on Freevee‘s streaming series Judy Justice.

Below, we’re breaking down the must-see court series airing on television this fall, and find out when new episodes kick off as old favorites and new titles roll out.

Following the end of the long-running series The People’s Court, Milian is set to preside over a new TV courtroom. It’s unclear if the format will deviate from her previous gig, but fans of Milian will surely be pleased to see her delivering justice with new cases. The show debuts beginning Monday, September 11. Viewers will have to check local listings to tune in as the show broadcasts through syndication.

Considered a reboot of his previous show Judge Mathis, Greg Mathis is returning to the reality court television space with this new series set to arrive Monday, September 11. Similar to the other programming in this slate, times and channels are subject to local listings.

The court series featuring, not one, but three judges returns with new episodes beginning Monday, September 11. The syndicated series will see Michael Corriero, Yodit Tewolde, and Rachel Juarez preside over a shared court as they discuss various cases and decide on a verdict together.

While she may be known for The Real Housewives of New York City, Eboni K. Williams is more than just a reality TV personality as she oversees cases in her show. Equal Justice will deliver new episodes to viewers beginning Monday, September 11. Check your local listings for exact airtimes.

Married couple Dana and Keith Cutler preside over court together in this series which is set to air Monday, September 11. Known for hearing relationship disputes, the duo works together to resolve conflicts.