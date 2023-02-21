Judge Greg Mathis Sets New Courtroom Show Days After Cancellation

Four days after it was revealed that Judge Mathis will be ending, the titular star himself, Judge Greg Mathis, a former judge for Michigan’s 36th District Court, is announcing a new show.

Mathis Court With Judge Mathis, a new hour-long syndicated show, will be coming this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be produced by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group and air on Allen Media’s Justice Central cable channel as well.

“For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” Mathis said in a statement. “Byron and I are both from Detroit, and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows — who are the best of the best.”

Allen added, “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent.”

Judge Mathis was one of two courtroom shows that Warner Bros. TV just announced would be ending after more than two decades on air. For Judge Mathis, will be 24 seasons in syndication when it’s over, and for The People’s Court, it will be 26. Those cancellations are a result of local TV stations choosing news broadcasts instead of syndicated shows (due to financial reasons).

Judge Mathis had been on air since 1998, with the show taking home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2018. It was nominated in the same category in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022. With that show, Mathis is the longest-serving Black male host on TV and the second longest-serving TV judge (with Judy Sheindlin the first). He also received a star on the Walk of Fame in 2022.