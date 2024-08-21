‘The Challenge’ Sneak Peek: Paulie Calafiore Slams Johnny Bananas for Sending Cara Maria Sorbello Into Elimination (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Comments
As if there was ever really any question about who Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Laurel Stucky would send in when choosing between Cara Maria Sorbello and literally anyone else, well, this clip will put the matter to rest.

This sneak peek at The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras‘ next episode, titled “The Era Invitational, Part 2,” shows Cara Maria revealing to her beau Paulie Calafiore that she has been chosen for the elimination bout with fellow Era 2 veteran KellyAnne Judd.

“Laurel finally decided it was time to bring us in a group upstairs and tell us when I was walking out the door,” Cara Maria explains in the clip. “She was like, ‘I’m ready. We can bring everybody together, and I’ll tell you.’ And I was like, ‘You can tell me now or don’t. ‘Cause I’m going to the pool. I don’t give a f***.’ I was like, ‘Is it me?’ She was like, ‘Yes.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.'”

As nonchalant as Cara Maria is about the matter, Paulie is furious and confronts Bananas, who is relaxing in his medieval castle windowsill.

“Cara? Why?” he asks.

“What do you mean, ‘Why’?” Bananas responds, incredulously.

From there, Paulie reminds Johnny that he and Cara would’ve been “good” with him if he hadn’t made that decision, but Bananas, ever the numbers guy, replies, “But who else?!” 

Soon, Paulie’s fury rubs off on Cara, who tells him, “You’re just doing the same sh** everybody does every season. I’m bored. I’m disappointed. ‘Put Cara in again! Woo! That’ll be different!’ You’re just pissed because I beat you in the f***ing challenge.”

Bananas then tries to explain to Paulie, who he insultingly calls “the rational one in the relationship,” that Cara didn’t try to make peace with him before she was on the chopping block, so he wasn’t interested.

“It’s a f***ing dumb move, and you know it,” Paulie responds. 

We’ll have to wait and see whether Bananas’ gamble to put a fellow champ in the pit first thing is going to pay off or not when the episode airs tonight!

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, Wednesdays, 8/7c, MTV

