The FBI team is saying goodbye to one in the upcoming seventh season, premiering on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c: Katherine Renee Kane will be leaving and is said to be appearing in at least one episode. She first joined the show in Season 3.

As for why Kane is leaving, “It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best,” she said in a statement to Deadline.

It’s unclear yet how FBI will be writing out Kane’s Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, and her statement doesn’t reveal whether or not the door will be left open for her to return in the future, meaning that anything’s on the table from a position in another unit to moving away from New York to death (whether on the job or off).

Once Tiffany leaves, Scola (John Boyd) will be getting a new partner in new series regular Lisette Olivera‘s Syd, an agent part of the Behavioral Analysis Unit who’s moving into field world. She has experience that will help with that transition. We’ll have to see how she fits in with the rest of the team; how Tiffany is written out may play into that.

The sixth season didn’t end on a cliffhanger. Rather, it wrapped up the season-long search for the person who killed one of the FBI’s own, Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin), in the premiere; Tiffany took it particularly hard since she had been undercover with him at the time. She was involved in the final shootout in the finale, but with a gun recovered at the scene, there wasn’t an investigation into what happened. That suggests that however Tiffany’s written out will likely not be directly related to that case.

FBI, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 8/7c, CBS