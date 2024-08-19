Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

The team on FBI is going through a change in Season 7.

Katherine Renee Kane is leaving in the upcoming seventh season of the CBS drama, according to Deadline. We’ll see how she’s written out since she’s slated to be in at least one episode. Kane joined FBI in Season as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Tiffany has been Scola’s (John Boyd) partner, and that’s where new series regular Lisette Olivera, joining as Syd, will come in. Syd is a Behavioral Analysis Unit agent who’s now moving into field work and will become Scola’s new partner. Her experience is at a desk, but, according to the character’s description, “there are layers to her personality and resume that will allow her to hit the streets as a field agent seamlessly, production sources reveal.”

Tiffany was at the center of last season’s ongoing case. It was in the premiere that Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin) was killed while undercover with Tiffany. Her guilt led to her being determined to catch his killer all season, and in the finale, she did. Hakim did have a gun on him, so there wasn’t a question of whether he was armed when Tiffany shot him in the finale.

But could that case—we saw how it affected her all season, including in talking to Hobbs’ widow—be what leads to her exit? Perhaps she decides she wants to move to another unit within the FBI, or since it is something we saw with her last season, she takes on a job with more of a supervisorial role. (Jeremy Sisto‘s Jubal had told her to be more assertive in the premiere, and perhaps that’s something she’s ready for full-time.)

“She has definitely not left this chapter unscathed. That would be almost impossible. I think the lasting effects are yet to be fully realized, but I am always fighting, along with Tiffany, for her continued healing and growth. How that will happen is yet to be seen,” Kane told TV Insider before last spring’s finale. We’ll have to wait to see if any of that plays into her exit.

There is always the concern that Tiffany could be killed on the job, but we do hope that how she’s written out leaves the door open for Kane to return in the future.

How do you think FBI will write out Kane’s Tiffany? Let us know in the comments section, below.

FBI, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 8/7c, CBS