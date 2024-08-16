Netflix is expanding its unscripted programming. The streaming service already has quite a few reality dating shows, but now it’s adding a music competition to the mix—and it sounds a lot like The Voice meets Love Is Blind.

Netflix has announced its first music competition series, Building the Band, with some very well-known musicians. The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger will serve as mentor and judge. Joining her on the judging panel are One Direction’s Liam Payne and Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean will host. Additional guest judges and various challenges will be announced at a later date. Filming is set to begin this summer.

In Building the Band, chemistry is what’s important. The show brings together talented singers, who are in complete control as they seek to form their own bands in individual “booths” without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? The series will feature incredible performances and compelling drama, with the goal to find the next great music band.

“Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first,” Cat Lawson, executive producer, Remarkable Entertainment, Banijay UK, said in a statement. “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming, who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

Joining Lawson as executive producers are Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot, and Simon Crossley. The series is produced by Remarkable Entertainment, Banijay UK.

