Former Dancing With the Stars host Samantha Harris has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

The 50-year-old fan favorite made the revelation in an emotional post to Instagram, where she spoke to directly to her followers.

The ex-ET correspondent battled and beat the debilitating disease in 2014, before embarking on a successful career as a health coach.

‘I have some health news that I need to share that I never thought that I would be sharing again in my lifetime,’ Harris, who hosted Dancing With the Stars with Tom Bergeron from 2006 to 2009, said in the Wednesday clip, appearing remarkably poised.

“I have a recurrence of breast cancer.”

She went on to mention the devoted following she’s amassed since penning her book, Your Healthiest Healthy, in 2018.

“I feel so fortunate to have been able to guide, support and lead so many of you in Your Healthiest Healthy community,” Harris told her followers.

“And I will continue to do so, and I will fight on, and I will be okay,’ she assured, then adding, “I’m so grateful for my family and my close friends.”

“As I lean on them, I also reach out to lean on you during this time,” she continued. “And I will continue to share more as my treatment plan unravels.”

Smiling, Harris offered one final sign-off, telling onlookers: “I’ll see you soon.”

Now retired from her hosting duties, Harris presided over Dancing With the Stars for a total of eight seasons. She came on shortly after the show’s premiere in 2005.

She departed in 2010 to pursue other projects, such as correspondent duties at The Insider and ET, along with several “special correspondent” spots on Good Morning America. She has also worked as a co-host for the infotainment show Extra, and was a correspondent at E! News.

Four years after leaving Dancing With the Stars, Harris revealed to her fan that she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Within months, she would undergo a double mastectomy, and later a breast reconstruction — and by October, she was cancer-free.

In the years since, she has pivoted to becoming a lifestyle coach, being particularly vocal about women’s health.

Such themes are present in her book, which offers readers eight distinct ways to help “prevent cancer,” and live a “longer, cleaner” life. She did not specify Wednesday what stage her cancer is currently in.