Scott Peterson Speaks Out About Wife Laci’s Death & Amber Frey Affair in Bombshell Interview

Scott Peterson is speaking out for the first time on camera since his arrest 21 years ago when he was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner.

In the new Peacock documentary Face to Face with Scott Peterson, the convicted killer will open up about the case, his extramarital affair, and his claims of innocence.

“It’s horrible… I was a total a**hole to be having sex outside our marriage,” Scott says in the doc, per People, referring to his affair with a massage therapist named Amber Frey.

The three-part docuseries, which is set to premiere on August 20, will see Scott sharing his side of the story, including what he refers to as the “so-called investigation” carried out by the police and prosecutors. He claims law enforcement ignored significant leads and relied solely on circumstantial evidence in their efforts to convict him back in 2004.

“I regret not testifying [at my trial], but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now—because I didn’t kill my family,” he states in the doc.

Scott was originally sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of the double murder, though the sentence was later changed to life without the possibility of parole.

The series will also cover the appeal launched by the Los Angeles Innocence Project, which has taken on Scott’s case in an attempt to overturn the conviction and prove their client’s innocence.

According to court documents, the LA Innocence Project suggests that Laci may have witnessed a Christmas Eve break-in across the street from the couple’s home in Modesto, California, and been kidnapped and killed by the burglars. In March 2024, the LA Innocence Project asked a judge to order new DNA tests and allow their investigators to access evidence connected with the burglary.

During the 2004 trial, prosecutors described Scott as a man who didn’t want to become a father and committed the murders to get out of the marriage without having to pay spousal and child support.

“That is so offensive and so disgusting,” Scott states regarding those allegations. “I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn’t at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want to have sex with you.”

In addition to the Peacock series, Netflix will release its own documentary on the case, American Murder: Laci Peterson, on Wednesday, August 14. The Netflix doc will feature first-time interviews with Laci’s friends and family, plus a new interview with Scott’s mistress.

Face to Face with Scott Peterson, Tuesday, August 20, Peacock