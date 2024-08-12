Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About Family Heartbreak as ‘Good Bones’ Returns

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband, Steve Hawk, are looking for a fresh start in their upcoming Good Bones spinoff, which will see the couple transforming a Indiana lake house into a family retreat.

While Mina and Steve live in Indianapolis, the lake house will provide a getaway for them and their two children, Jack (5) and Charlie (3). And it’s coming at just the right time, as both Mina and Steve have been dealing with their share of family heartbreak over the past few years.

In a clip of the spinoff shared by People, Mina opens up about why the new home means so much, saying, “The lake house is going to feel very healing for Steve because he’s lost so much.”

Mina was referencing how Steve has lost three family members over the past six years. His mother died from stomach cancer in 2018, followed by his father just six months later, who passed away unexpectedly after falling down the stairs. In 2020, Steve’s younger sister, Stefanie, died from ethanol poisoning.

“He’s going through life the best way he can after just some really, really epic loss in a very, very short amount of time,” Mina states in the video. “And because his time with his family was cut short, that’s really why we wanted this lake house for Jack and Charlie — really, for the long term, for the memories, for the experiences. So that’s, I think, why it’s really important to both of us.”

“We’ve been living in the city so long that we don’t ever get to do stuff like this,” Steve says as his kids play in the water with their mom. “So it’s pretty awesome.”

As for Mina, she has drifted apart from her family over the past few years after having falling outs with her mother, Karen E. Laine, and her brother, Ted Starsiak. The family previously starred together in eight seasons of Good Bones, the renovation series that aired on HGTV.

Speaking on her Mina AF podcast following the series finale last fall, Mina said she “wasn’t in a great place” with her mom and brother, explaining how things were often tense behind the scenes. Back in October, she noted of her relationship with her mom, “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time.”

Despite the tensions, Laine and Mina will reunite for the new series. While Mina and Steve work on the lake house, Laine will “set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg,” turning a 120-year-old bungalow into a dreamy beach house.