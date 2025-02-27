The Oscars are airing on ABC this Sunday, March 2, at 7/6. With the highly anticipated broadcast taking up primetime programming for the evening, many fans are wondering if their favorite shows will be on hiatus this week.

It’s quite common for shows to take a week off when there’s a major event taking place on the night that they air. However, the Oscars aren’t affecting programming too much this year. Over on CBS, there will be a new episode of Tracker on Sunday, March 2.

Tracker, which stars Justin Hartley and Robin Weigert, will air in its regular slot at 8/7c on CBS on Oscars Sunday, followed by a new episode of Watson at 9/8c. The show is in the middle of its second season. With the midseason premiere airing on February 16, this is the third episode back following a two-month break.

Season 2, Episode 11 is titled “Shades of Gray.” The logline for the episode reveals, “While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter (Hartley) gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war.” On February 20, CBS announced that Tracker had been renewed for Season 3.

TV Insider recently caught up with Hartley and discussed the possibility of Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh, who play his siblings Russell and Dory on the show, returning for another guest appearance. “Hopefully,” he dished. “We’re writing for them.”

He also said, “I don’t like the idea of wrapping things up in a pretty little bow just for the sake of the fact that it’s the final episode of the season, and so we write to the plot so that everyone’s like, ‘Oh, great, everything’s perfect and fine, and we can go and make a third season.’ m more interested in propelling the story in a way that makes sense, and if it ends up being four episodes or 44 episodes or 144 episodes to tell the most compelling story, then that’s what it is, not just trying to get more episodes in the bag or trying to finish a story in time.”

Tracker, Season 2, Sundays, 8/7, CBS

The Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 2025, 7/6c, ABC