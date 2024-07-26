Both Elsbeth and Tracker, CBS‘ breakout hits from last season, will be back for more this fall.

Ahead of their second season premieres, the stars of both shows stopped by TV Insider’s portrait studio during the 2024 Television Critics Association summer press tour. And they have a lot to smile about, as you can see in the photos.

Elsbeth, which sees Carrie Preston reprising her Good Wife and Good Fight role, returns for its sophomore season on Thursday, October 17. The cast also includes Wendell Pierce, and the series comes from Jonathan Tolins and Robert and Michelle King. See their photos below.

Tracker, following Justin Hartley‘s reward seeker Colter Shaw, returns on Sunday, October 13, and its cast also includes Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise, and counts among its executive producers Elwood Reid and Ken Olin. They’re pictured below as well.

