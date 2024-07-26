See Justin Hartley, Carrie Preston and Stars of ‘Tracker’ & ‘Elsbeth’ in Our Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Carrie Preston and Justin Hartley
JSquared

Both Elsbeth and Tracker, CBS‘ breakout hits from last season, will be back for more this fall.

Ahead of their second season premieres, the stars of both shows stopped by TV Insider’s portrait studio during the 2024 Television Critics Association summer press tour. And they have a lot to smile about, as you can see in the photos.

Elsbeth, which sees Carrie Preston reprising her Good Wife and Good Fight role, returns for its sophomore season on Thursday, October 17. The cast also includes Wendell Pierce, and the series comes from Jonathan Tolins and Robert and Michelle King. See their photos below.

Tracker, following Justin Hartley‘s reward seeker Colter Shaw, returns on Sunday, October 13, and its cast also includes Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise, and counts among its executive producers Elwood Reid and Ken Olin. They’re pictured below as well.

Scroll down to check out the photos.

Carrie Preston of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Elsbeth

Carrie Preston

Wendell Pierce of 'Elsbeth'
JSquared

Wendell Pierce

Jonathan Tolins, Michelle King, and Robert King of 'Elsbeth'
JSquared

The brilliant minds behind the crime-solving dramedy, Jonathan Tolins, Michelle King, and Robert King

Justin Hartley of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Tracker

Justin Hartley

Fiona Rene of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Fiona Rene

Abby McEnany of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Abby McEnany

Eric Graise of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Eric Graise

Justin Hartley of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Look at that smile on Justin Hartley

Eric Graise and Abby McEnany of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Aren’t Eric Graise and Abby McEnany adorable?

Elwood Reid and Ken Olin of 'Tracker'
JSquared

Elwood Reid and Ken Olin know all the secrets about Colter’s family.

