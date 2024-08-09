‘The Bachelorette’: Thomas N. Reveals He’s Been Called ‘Racial Slurs’ in ‘Hateful’ Messages From Viewers

Avery Thompson
Comments
Thomas of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Disney / Richard Middlesworth

The Bachelorette contestant Thomas Nguyen is speaking about his experience with the ABC dating series. In a new message, Thomas admitted that he’s been subjected to hateful attacks online.

“Over the last 5 weeks I’ve gotten racial slurs, go kill yourself, I hope you die and every other hateful message in between based off a character yall saw for 10 minutes about over 5 weeks,” Thomas wrote on Instagram.

 

Despite the hate, Thomas said he was “blessed” to be a part of Bachelor Nation. “Thank you to everyone who has been team Thomas from the beginning I love and appreciate you too,” he continued. “To Bachelor nation: thank you for continuing to show your passion for this franchise.”

He thanked the people who have “supported” him through this process. “It’s been a wild ride,” he concluded.

Thomas is currently one of the suitors still in the running for Jenn Tran’s heart on The Bachelorette. Thomas and Jenn bonded over their similar family experiences. Thomas’ parents emigrated from Vietnam.

After spending a chunk of time in New Zealand, Jenn and the guys are headed to Seattle in the August 12 episode.

Earlier this year, The Bachelor contestant Rachel Nance broke down in tears during the Women Tell All special over the “racist comments” she received online “all because” she received a rose from Joey Graziadei.

“I just want to remind people we’re not just faces on a screen,” Rachel said at the time. “We’re not just women trying to find love. People are so quick to be little keyboard warriors and kind of pop off because there’s no consequences, but we have to pay the consequences emotionally and mentally. Just be kind. Your words have weight to it.”

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelorette - ABC

The Bachelorette where to stream

The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran

