Netflix‘s The Diplomat was a massive hit in its first season and is gearing up for its second season with some first-look images.

The Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell starring political thriller debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list when it premiered in April 2023, racking up over 57 million hours viewed in its first weekend. It’s no surprise then that the streamer renewed the series just ten days later.

Below, we’re keeping track of everything we know about Season 2, from new cast members to plot details to premiere date and more. (Keep checking back, as this will be updated.)

What is The Diplomat About?

The series revolves around Kate Wyler (Russell), the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. She is tasked with helping defuse an international crisis while forging strategic alliances and adjusting to her new place in the spotlight. She also has to contend with her deteriorating marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Sewell).

How Did The Diplomat Set Up Season 2?

In the Season 1 finale, Kate discovered that Prime Minister Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) was behind the attack on the British aircraft carrier as part of a political power move to help his re-election campaign.

Before Kate could blow things wide open, there was another attack, as a car exploded near Hal and other staffers. As things left off, Kate nor the viewers know if Hal or anyone else survived the attack.

Series creator Debora Cahn told Netflix’s Tudum that going into Season 2, “everything we thought we knew about the Wylers changes, as does everything they think they know about each other.”

Who Is In The Diplomat Season 2 Cast?

The West Wing alum Allison Janney is joining The Diplomat‘s second season as the oft-mentioned but yet-to-be-seen Vice President Grace Penn. The multi-time Emmy Award winner is set to guest star throughout the season.

Russell will report for duty once again as Kate Wyler, the US ambassador caught in the middle of an international political struggle. Speaking to Tudum about her role, The Americans actress said, “What I loved is the constant discomfort and sweatiness and nervousness and just overall unpolished quality of her –– matched with the bossiness to everyone, which I think is really funny.”

Season 1’s cast included Sewell, Kinnear, David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US secretary of state Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US president William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T’Nia Miller as Dennison’s sister Cecilia. Netflix has yet to confirm whether all will be returning.

When Will The Diplomat Season 2 Premiere?

The second season will premiere on Thursday, October 31, 2024. In the meantime, fans can catch up with Season 1 on Netflix.

Is There A Teaser Yet?

While there isn’t an official trailer for Season 2 as of yet, Netflix has released two first-look images, which you can see below. Why is Kerry Russell looking so somber? Fans will likely have to wait for the show’s return to find out. For all the latest news about the show, stay tuned to TV Insider.