‘The Diplomat’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Martin Holmes
Comments
Keri Russell in The Diplomat
Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

The Diplomat

 More

Netflix‘s The Diplomat was a massive hit in its first season and is gearing up for its second season with some first-look images.

The Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell starring political thriller debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list when it premiered in April 2023, racking up over 57 million hours viewed in its first weekend. It’s no surprise then that the streamer renewed the series just ten days later.

Below, we’re keeping track of everything we know about Season 2, from new cast members to plot details to premiere date and more. (Keep checking back, as this will be updated.)

What is The Diplomat About?

The series revolves around Kate Wyler (Russell), the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. She is tasked with helping defuse an international crisis while forging strategic alliances and adjusting to her new place in the spotlight. She also has to contend with her deteriorating marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Sewell).

How Did The Diplomat Set Up Season 2?

In the Season 1 finale, Kate discovered that Prime Minister Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) was behind the attack on the British aircraft carrier as part of a political power move to help his re-election campaign.

Before Kate could blow things wide open, there was another attack, as a car exploded near Hal and other staffers. As things left off, Kate nor the viewers know if Hal or anyone else survived the attack.

Series creator Debora Cahn told Netflix’s Tudum that going into Season 2, “everything we thought we knew about the Wylers changes, as does everything they think they know about each other.”

Who Is In The Diplomat Season 2 Cast?

The West Wing alum Allison Janney is joining The Diplomat‘s second season as the oft-mentioned but yet-to-be-seen Vice President Grace Penn. The multi-time Emmy Award winner is set to guest star throughout the season.

Russell will report for duty once again as Kate Wyler, the US ambassador caught in the middle of an international political struggle. Speaking to Tudum about her role, The Americans actress said, “What I loved is the constant discomfort and sweatiness and nervousness and just overall unpolished quality of her –– matched with the bossiness to everyone, which I think is really funny.”

What’s in Jennifer Morrison's Queue? 'The Diplomat,' 'Silo' & More
Related

What’s in Jennifer Morrison's Queue? 'The Diplomat,' 'Silo' & More

Season 1’s cast included Sewell, Kinnear, David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US secretary of state Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US president William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T’Nia Miller as Dennison’s sister Cecilia. Netflix has yet to confirm whether all will be returning.

When Will The Diplomat Season 2 Premiere?

The second season will premiere on Thursday, October 31, 2024. In the meantime, fans can catch up with Season 1 on Netflix.

Is There A Teaser Yet?

While there isn’t an official trailer for Season 2 as of yet, Netflix has released two first-look images, which you can see below. Why is Kerry Russell looking so somber? Fans will likely have to wait for the show’s return to find out. For all the latest news about the show, stay tuned to TV Insider.

Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2024

 

The Diplomat - Netflix

The Diplomat where to stream

The Diplomat

Keri Russell

Rufus Sewell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Daisy Kent attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 18, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida.
1
‘Bachelor’ Alum Daisy Kent Shares Update on New Boyfriend & Her Future
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer in the '1923' Season 1 finale - 'Nothing Left to Lose'
2
Did ‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar Just Confirm Spencer’s Montana Return?
Rebecca Budig and Thorsten Kaye in 'Bold and the Beautiful'
3
Rebecca Budig Talks Becoming Taylor on ‘B&B’
Michael Ilensami and Angela Deem in '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: No Limits' tell all
4
Angela’s PI Reveals 189-Page Report on Michael in Tense ’90 Day’ Tell All Clip
Scott Peterson and Amber Frey Netflix doc
5
Amber Frey to Speak Out About Scott Peterson in New Netflix Docuseries – See Trailer